By Matt Smith
DUBAI, May 21 Property-related stocks led gains
as Dubai's index rallied from a six-week intraday low
in its largest one-day advance since mid-September on Wednesday,
while Egypt eased from a 69-month peak.
Dubai's benchmark rose 4.2 percent. It had lost 12.6 percent
in the previous five sessions and fell a further 2.4 percent
intraday before rebounding. The measure is now up 43.9 percent
this year and has tripled since the start of 2013.
"The sell-off was expected but exaggerated - the decline in
the prices on many of the heavyweight stocks increased
investors' appetite to buy on dips," said Firass Yaish, business
development manager at One Financial Markets in Dubai.
"Volatility is still the name of the game and we need to
keep in check the rising PE (price to earnings ratios) of most
of the stocks listed on the DFM (Dubai Financial Market)."
Builder Arabtec climbed 3 percent, Union
Properties jumped 7.7 percent, Emaar Properties
rose 2.5 percent and developer Deyaar added
5.4 percent.
This quartet, a favourite for day traders and speculators,
accounted for about two-thirds of all shares changing hands on
the index.
Abu Dhabi climbed 1.7 percent, rallying from
Tuesday's two-month low.
"Q1 numbers have been very strong from a lot of (UAE)
heavyweights, in banking and real estate," said a Dubai-based
equity sales director.
"The performance over the past year was very aggressive,
although volatility did increase over the last month, which was
a sign that a correction was imminent."
Egypt's main share index slipped 0.4 percent to
ease from a 69-month high, although late buying pulled many
stocks into positive territory and as many rose as fell.
The bourse has been buoyant since Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and
the United Arab Emirates promised billions of dollars in loans
and donations to Egypt after the army deposed Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi last year.
Earlier this month, the head of Egypt's national oil company
said Gulf oil producers had given his country free fuel
totalling $6 billion. The aid helps reduce the costs of state
fuel subsidies and the drain on foreign exchange reserves.
"This gives the government breathing room to take steps
regarding subsidies and tax collection," said the sales
director. "The news flow about international companies moving
forward with their investment plans and adding capacity is
another positive sign."
Citadel Capital dropped 1.5 percent and Pioneers
Holding fell 1.3 percent.
"Egypt stocks never got that cheap, even during the most
stressful times - the opportunity if the people running the
country get things even half right is still massive and
companies will benefit," added the director.
Saudi Arabia's measure rose 0.4 percent, while Qatar
, Kuwait and Oman all made minor losses.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 4.2 percent to 4,850 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 1.7 percent to 4,831 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 8,627 points.
QATAR
* The index slid 0.4 percent to 12,680 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 9,766 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 7,378 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.1 percent to 1,452 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 6,759 points.
