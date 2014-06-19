* Uncertainty persists over Dubai's Arabtec
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, June 19 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates continued to recover on Thursday, outperforming an
otherwise weak Gulf region, while Qatar took a short-term hit
from a rebalancing of the FTSE frontier market index.
Dubai's bourse was the Gulf's top performer, adding
1.6 percent and moving, for the first time in more than three
weeks, in the opposite direction from Arabtec, which
edged down 0.9 percent.
Arabtec, which dropped 50 percent in the last two weeks,
still dominated trading volume, swinging between positive and
negative territory as investors digested the surprise
resignation of its chief executive Hasan Ismaik on Wednesday.
While some were positive about Ismaik's departure and
temporary replacement with an executive close to Aabar
Investments, a major shareholder, others still had reservations
about the stock.
It remained unclear, in particular, what Ismaik plans to do
with his stake in the company, which is 28.85 percent, making
him the largest shareholder, said Julian Bruce, director of
Western institutional equity sales at EFG Hermes.
Those concerns limited the stock's upside, disappointing
short-term investors.
"Daytraders who were expecting a good positive move could
see that there wasn't a great deal of momentum and they just cut
their positions towards the end of the session," Bruce said.
After the close, Ismaik told Reuters that he would hold onto
his stake. "I will keep it. I am an investor. I believe in the
company, Arabtec has great potential."
Other Dubai property-related stocks were strong, though.
Emaar Properties jumped 4.5 percent while construction
firm Drake and Scull surged 5.6 percent to an all-time
high of 1.90 dirhams.
Shares in Drake and Scull started strengthening after the
company said on Tuesday it planned to issue a 55 million dirham
($15 million) convertible bond to a strategic investor, which it
did not name.
Abu Dhabi's bourse rose 0.5 percent, largely on the
back of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and National Bank of
Abu Dhabi, which were up 2.6 and 1.0 percent
respectively.
Shares in two local energy firms that have operations in
Iraq's Kurdistan region also rose after declining earlier this
week in response to the military advances made by insurgents.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company was up 3.5 percent
and Dana Gas gained 1.4 percent.
QATAR, EGYPT
Qatar's bourse slid 1.1 percent, largely because of
Qatar National Bank, which dropped 3.8 percent.
The stock is the heaviest component in the FTSE frontier
market index, which will undergo a quarterly rebalancing on
Friday; Bruce from EFG Hermes said selling related to the
adjustment was most likely the main reason for the price drop.
Industries Qatar, which is the second largest
stock in the benchmark, fell 1.5 percent.
Egypt's market slid 1.2 percent, dragged down by
blue chips Global Telecom Holding and Commercial
International Bank, which fell 2.4 and 1.5 percent
respectively.
Unlike the oil-rich Gulf states, Egypt's economy could
suffer from a sustained rise in oil prices due to the fighting
in Iraq, as it relies on imported energy and subsidises domestic
fuel prices.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.6 percent to 4,593 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 4,804 points.
QATAR
* The index slid 1.1 percent to 12,454 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.1 percent to 9,648 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 6,940 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.2 percent to 8,340 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 1,435 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.1 percent to 6,913 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)