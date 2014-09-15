* Arabtec jumps on hopes for stake increase by Aabar

* Source close to ex-CEO says deal agreed in principle

* S&P Dow Jones Indices to upgrade UAE, Qatar on Sept. 22

* Egypt ends profit-taking bout

* Saudi index posts biggest decline in 12 weeks

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Sept 15 Builder Arabtec helped lift Dubai's bourse on Monday as investors speculated that Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments might increase its stake in the firm and pay a premium to the market price.

The Dubai index rose 0.5 percent as Arabtec jumped 3.7 percent to 4.77 dirhams and dominated trading volumes. News channel Al Arabiya reported on Monday that former Arabtec chief executive Ismaik had agreed to sell half of his 27.90 percent stake in the firm to Aabar at a price of between 5.00 and 5.50 dirhams per share; it quoted unnamed sources.

After trading closed, a source close to Ismaik told Reuters that he had agreed in principle to sell at least part of his stake. The source declined to elaborate on the deal's size or price and Arabtec, from which Ismaik resigned abruptly in June, declined to comment on the matter.

A large enough deal would make Aabar, which already owns 18.94 percent of Arabtec, the company's biggest shareholder and reassure the market of its commitment to the firm.

Arabtec shares plunged 70 percent between mid-May and early July as the deep-pocketed Aabar slightly reduced its stake in the company and investors feared that Ismaik might dump his shares on the market after resigning.

Abu Dhabi's bourse was nearly flat but investment firm Waha Capital surged 6.5 percent after announcing that its board would discuss a share buyback programme on Sept. 17. The company provided no details of the programme.

Qatar's index edged up 0.2 percent largely on the back of Qatar National Bank (QNB), which rose 1.8 percent. After trading closed, the bank said it had acquired a further 11 percent stake in pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational Incorporated in a deal worth $283 million.

QNB acquired a 12.5 percent stake in Ecobank from Nigerian bad bank Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) earlier this month.

S&P Dow Jones Indices reiterated in a statement on Monday its previously announced decision to upgrade the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to emerging market status on Sept. 22, and said the weightings would be 1.0 and 0.9 percent respectively.

However, the total assets of funds tracking that benchmark are believed to be much smaller than those following MSCI's emerging market index, to which the UAE and Qatar were added at the end of May, so the market impact looks likely to be minor. S&P Dow Jones Indices said it could not provide a figure for assets benchmarked to its index.

EGYPT, SAUDI

Egypt's benchmark added 0.2 percent, ending a five-day profit-taking bout. Shares in Telecom Egypt rose 1.3 percent to 14.49 pounds after Barclays raised its target price for the stock to 15.00 pounds from 14.80 pounds.

Saudi Arabia's bourse fell 0.9 percent, its biggest daily decline in 12 weeks, as the uptrend ignited by the news that the kingdom would open its market to foreign investors appeared to be running out of steam.

The benchmark had risen as much as 14 percent following the July 22 announcement by Saudi Arabia's stock market regulator that qualified foreign investors would be allowed to buy local stocks directly early next year.

The key petrochemical and banking sectors pulled back 0.8 and 1.5 percent respectively on Monday.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 5,018 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,157 points.

QATAR

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 14,137 points.

EGYPT

* The index added 0.2 percent to 9,446 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 0.9 percent to 10,933 points.

KUWAIT

* The index added 0.6 percent to 7,544 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.6 percent to 7,471 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,466 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)