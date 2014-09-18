* Emaar continues to recover as investors stop cashing out
* Dubai's Deyaar, Union Properties rise on FTSE index
inclusion
* But Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank slides after strong gains
* Qatar reacts to tweaks in FTSE and local benchmarks
* Egypt's Medinet Nasr surges on bullish sales target
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 18 An influx of foreign funds due to
changes in some FTSE indexes boosted stock markets in the United
Arab Emirates and Qatar on Thursday, while Egyptian real estate
developer Medinet Nasr surged after announcing an ambitious
sales target.
Dubai's main index rose 2.3 percent as Emaar
Properties, the emirate's largest developer, jumped
5.0 percent to 11.60 dirhams.
Emaar had peaked at 12.00 dirhams this month after
announcing the launch of the initial public offer of its
subsidiary Emaar Malls Group (EMG). But the stock then came
under pressure as retail investors sold some of their holdings
in the parent company in order to raise cash for purchases of
EMG. That wave of selling appears to have ended.
Shares in smaller developers Deyaar and Union
Properties added 3.2 and 2.8 percent respectively
ahead of their inclusion in the FTSE All-World index, which will
take effect on Sept. 22.
The index compiler is also adding Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
to the benchmark, but the lender's shares fell 1.1
percent on Thursday, having already added 6.8 percent since the
announcement on Sept. 4.
However, other banking stocks helped lift Abu Dhabi's bourse
by 1.2 percent. National Bank of Abu Dhabi
jumped 5.8 percent and First Gulf Bank rose 1.3
percent.
Qatar's benchmark rose 1.3 percent. Islamic lender
Masraf Al Rayan dominated trading, adding 1.6 percent
ahead of its inclusion in the FTSE Frontier 50 Index.
Shares in Al Khaliji Commercial Bank fell 1.1
percent after the bourse said it would exclude the stock, along
with Al Meera Consumer Goods Co, from the main index
on Oct. 1.
SAUDI, EGYPT
The main Saudi index slipped 0.2 percent as some
banks and petrochemicals pulled back. Al Rajhi Bank
edged down 0.6 percent and Yanbu National Petrochemical Co
fell 1.3 percent.
Egypt's bourse rose 1.6 percent to a fresh six-year
closing high of 9,729 points. Property firm Medinet Nasr for
Housing and Development surged its daily limit of 10
percent to 47.43 Egyptian pounds after saying in a bourse
statement that it targeted sales of 2.0 billion pounds ($280
million) from its Tag Sultan project.
Cairo-based Naeem brokerage said the figure was slightly
above its own estimates and maintained a "buy" recommendation on
the stock, while CI Capital raised its target price for Medinet
Nasr to 54.60 pounds from 28.00 pounds.
Shares in Commercial International Bank, which
co-financed the Tag Sultan project, rose 2.7 percent.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 2.3 percent to 5,098 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 1.2 percent to 5,233 points.
QATAR
* The index gained 1.3 percent to 14,351 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.6 percent to 9,729 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 11,062 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 7,598 points.
OMAN
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 7,505 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 1,467 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)