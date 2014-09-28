* Dubai leads regional slide
* Large IPOs, upcoming holidays weigh on demand
* Falling oil price may also be a factor
* IMF has warned Saudi Arabia of potential 2015 budget
deficit
* Qatar's Ezdan Holding rises further ahead of index
inclusion
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 28 Most major stock markets in the
Middle East fell on Sunday as investors resumed profit-taking
ahead of the Eid al-Adha holidays, against a backdrop of large
share flotations and falling oil prices.
Dubai's bourse led the decline, sliding 1.3 percent
with most stocks in the red. Leading real estate developer Emaar
Properties fell 0.4 percent after rising as much as
2.6 percent earlier in the session.
The firm's subsidiary, Emaar Malls Group (EMG)
IPO-EMAR.DU, closed subscriptions for its initial public offer
last Friday and is due to announce the final offer price on
Monday.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that
the offer's institutional tranche had been subscribed 7.5 times
at the top end of the 2.50-2.90 dirham price range, while the
retail tranche was subscribed 20 times.
That means the IPO, which is expected to raise $1.58
billion, attracted as much as $17.8 billion in total, or a fifth
of the market capitalisation of Dubai's main index. The
prospectus does not set an exact date for the refund of surplus
IPO funds but says it must be done no later than Oct. 1.
The large, temporary outflow of funds is one of the reasons
behind the market's weakness, said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset
management at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.
Among other factors are strong year-to-date returns, which
has left many stocks fully valued for now, as well as the
upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday and declining oil prices. The price
of Brent crude has fallen 16 percent from its June peak
and moved below $100 per barrel this month for the first time in
more than a year.
Saudi Arabia, in particular, could swing to a state budget
deficit next year and start running down its huge foreign
reserves if it does not rein in the growth of government
spending, the International Monetary Fund said last week.
Most economists expected the Saudi economy to continue
growing solidly, and the government could easily cope with a
budget deficit by drawing on past surpluses or borrowing from
the market. Nevertheless, the prospect seems to be dampening the
mood of some investors.
"All of these factors collectively are causing investors to
take profits," Sarwar said.
Shares in retail and restaurant start-up Marka,
which jumped 59 percent when it listed last Thursday, fell 2.5
percent on Sunday.
Abu Dhabi's bourse fell 1.0 percent as most blue
chips declined. National Bank of Abu DHabi fell 2.7
percent, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank slid 1.9 percent
and Aldar Properties dropped 3.0 percent.
SAUDI, QATAR
Saudi Arabia's main index fell 0.8 percent in a
sell-off that affected all sectors. Like Dubai, the market is
being affected by a large IPO as National Commercial Bank
IPO-NACO.SE, the kingdom's largest lender, prepares to float
next month.
The stock exchange will close for the whole week starting on
Sunday, Oct. 5.
Qatar's benchmark edged down 0.3 percent as trading
volumes were low and focused on property developer Ezdan Holding
, which is not part of the index but will join it from
Oct.1. The stock added 0.8 percent.
Egypt's bourse fell 1.0 percent as most stocks
declined. Commercial International Bank was the main
drag, sliding 0.9 percent.
Egypt's stock market and banks will close for three days
starting on Sunday for the Eid al-Adha holiday and a national
holiday, the bourse and central bank said on Sunday.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.3 percent to 4,991 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slid 1.0 percent to 5,075 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 13,835 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 10,674 points.
EGYPT
* The index slid 1.0 percent to 9,603 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.1 percent to 7,661 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 7,458 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 1,476 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)