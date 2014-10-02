* Emaar Malls Group surges after heavily oversubscribed IPO

* Other stocks decline, including parent firm Emaar Properties

* Most markets edge down ahead of Eid break

* But Qatar continues to recover

* National Bank of Kuwait up after selling stake in Qatari lender

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Oct 2 Shares in Dubai's Emaar Malls Group (EMG) rose on their debut on the emirate's main bourse on Thursday, while other stocks came under pressure and most markets in the region fell ahead of the long Eid al-Adha holidays.

EMG shares, which were sold at 2.90 dirhams in the heavily oversubscribed $1.6 billion initial public offer, rose 12.1 percent to 3.25 dirhams - having surged as much as 20 percent early in the session - and dominated trading volumes.

During the subscription last month shares allocated to institutional investors were covered more than 30 times, while retail investors' orders were more than 20 times oversubscribed.

Dubai's main index, which does not yet include EMG, slid 1.7 percent. EMG's parent company, Emaar Properties , was hit hardest, falling 4.7 percent. The stock had risen 14.1 percent since announcing the unit's IPO at the end of August.

"I think investors have already priced in the EMG listing," said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.

Elsewhere in the region, most markets also declined ahead of the extended break to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Bourses in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman will close for the whole week starting on Oct. 5 and trading will resume on Oct. 12. Stock exchanges in Bahrain and Egypt will be closed between Oct. 5 and Oct. 7 inclusive, while markets in the United Arab Emirates will shut down for Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark edged down 0.4 percent as most stocks declined. Egypt dipped 0.2 percent largely because heavyweight Commercial International Bank slid 1.4 percent. Saudi Arabia's index was nearly flat.

QATAR, KUWAIT

Qatar's index was one of the few gainers, having previously lost 4.1 percent within two weeks. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Thursday in a broad-based rally, although trading volume was very low.

Property Developer Ezdan Holding dominated the volume, retreating 1.2 percent. The stock rose 14 percent last month ahead of its inclusion in the benchmark from October 1.

Kuwait's main index added 0.2 percent as National Bank of Kuwait rose 1.0 percent after announcing it has sold its 30 percent stake in unlisted International Bank of Qatar for 155 million dinars ($537.5 million).

The largest bank in Kuwait will book a profit of 25 million dinars from the sale in its 2014 accounts, it said in a bourse filing, after the sale to an unspecified group of Qatari investors.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index fell 1.7 percent to 4,958 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 5,111 points.

QATAR

* The index edged up 0.5 percent to 13,831 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index inched up 0.02 percent to 10,851 points.

EGYPT

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 9,727 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 7,648 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.06 percent to 7,480 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index edged down 0.3 percent 1,472 points. (Editing by Susan Thomas)