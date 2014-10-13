* Markets recover in line with European stocks

* Q3 results released so far mostly positive

* Saudi's Almarai soars after early drop

* Chinese demand, not oil price seen key for petchems

* Egyptian investors wonder if cheaper oil would affect Gulf aid

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Oct 13 Most major stock markets in the Middle East rebounded on Monday, led by bourses in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, as global equities stabilised and several companies in the region reported strong quarterly earnings.

On Sunday, some regional bourses had posted their biggest losses in years as global markets' decline at the end of last week, and sliding oil prices, triggered broad profit-taking. The main indexes in Dubai and Saudi Arabia plunged 6.5 percent.

But although Dubai tumbled as much as 2.7 percent early on Monday, it closed 1.9 percent up on relatively strong volume as most stocks gained. Shares in asset management and investment banking firm Shuaa Capital surged 5.9 percent after it reported a six-fold increase in third-quarter profit.

Abu Dhabi's index rose 1.0 percent as blue chip First Gulf Bank added 1.4 percent.

Qatar's benchmark edged up 0.5 percent. Shares in Qatar Electricity and Water Co rose 1.1 percent after it reported a 8.8 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts' estimates.

The state-run utility made a profit of 454 million riyals ($124.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, while EFG Hermes had forecast 403.7 million riyals and HSBC had expected 422 million riyals.

Although Gulf economies rely heavily on oil earnings, cash-flush governments have large reserves that they could use to sustain spending during a long period of low oil prices, so cheaper oil is unlikely to cripple the region.

Also, most governments have low debt and are running big external surpluses, while the markets are not heavily dependent on foreign money. So Gulf stock prices may fare better than most during any global downturn.

Emad Mostaque, strategist at Eclectic Strategy in London, said Dubai might be the most vulnerable Gulf market after its surge over the past two years left some stocks richly valued, while Qatar might be least vulnerable given the wealthy government's record of supporting the market.

"Qatar looks more like a bond than a stock market given the significant level of government support that the local stocks enjoy," he wrote in a report.

But Mostaque said overall, Gulf markets were likely to perform fairly well unless there was a another global systemic crisis.

"Despite strong relative outperformance in recent years, Gulf markets look resilient to external shocks absent a) the price of oil falling and staying meaningfully below $80-90 for a number of years and b) a systemic financial crisis similar to the one that we saw in 08/09," he said.

SAUDI, EGYPT

Saudi Arabia's main index was the region's best performer on Monday, jumping 2.3 percent. Heavyweights Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) were the main supports, up 2.4 and 2.2 percent respectively.

Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, surged 8.1 percent. The company reported a 13.4 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating analysts' estimates, but dropped 4.4 percent on that day in the indiscriminate, broad sell-off.

Brent crude oil fell below $88 a barrel on Monday to its lowest level in almost four years. Cheaper oil in the long run could put pressure on the competitiveness of Gulf petrochemical firms, eroding the advantage they enjoy from inexpensive natural gas feedstock.

But so far the stock market has been focusing more on demand than supply factors, analysts said.

"On the demand side, which is the most important, the economic growth of China is the most important to the petrochemical companies of Saudi Arabia," said Turki Fadaak, research and advisory manager at AlBilad Capital in Riyadh.

Chinese trade numbers, which showed exports grew 15.4 percent year-on-year in September and imports rose 7 percent, both ahead of market expectations, eased fears of slowdown in the world's second-largest economy on Monday.

On the other hand, some companies such as energy-hungry metals and construction materials producers could benefit from cheaper oil. According to Egypt's Naeem Brokerage, Cairo-listed Paints and Chemical Industries Co "has a perfect inverse correlation to crude as it uses oil derivatives as feedstock".

On Monday, however, Egypt's bourse remained in a profit-taking mood and fell 0.5 percent. Sitting on 34 percent gains year-to-date, the Cairo bourse is the second-best performer in the region after Dubai, which is up 40 percent.

Although cheaper oil would generally be a boon for Egypt as an energy importer, some investors may be concerned that a prolonged slump would make the Gulf nations less willing to continue their generous financial support for Cairo.

"If oil keeps going down drastically from these levels the question is whether the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) will have to cut down their spending," said a Cairo-based analyst.

"And before they cut domestic expenditure, they will probably deal with disposable items and reduce spending abroad."

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index rose 1.9 percent to 4,709 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index added 1.0 percent to 4,947 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index gained 2.3 percent to 10,378 points.

QATAR

* The index edged up 0.5 percent to 13,478 points.

EGYPT

* The index edged down 0.5 percent to 9,115 points.

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 7,557 points.

OMAN

* The index fell 1.6 percent to 7,199 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,465 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)