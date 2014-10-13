* Markets recover in line with European stocks
* Q3 results released so far mostly positive
* Saudi's Almarai soars after early drop
* Chinese demand, not oil price seen key for petchems
* Egyptian investors wonder if cheaper oil would affect Gulf
aid
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Oct 13 Most major stock markets in the
Middle East rebounded on Monday, led by bourses in Dubai and
Saudi Arabia, as global equities stabilised and several
companies in the region reported strong quarterly earnings.
On Sunday, some regional bourses had posted their biggest
losses in years as global markets' decline at the end of last
week, and sliding oil prices, triggered broad profit-taking. The
main indexes in Dubai and Saudi Arabia plunged
6.5 percent.
But although Dubai tumbled as much as 2.7 percent early on
Monday, it closed 1.9 percent up on relatively strong volume as
most stocks gained. Shares in asset management and investment
banking firm Shuaa Capital surged 5.9 percent after it reported
a six-fold increase in third-quarter profit.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 1.0 percent as blue chip First
Gulf Bank added 1.4 percent.
Qatar's benchmark edged up 0.5 percent. Shares in
Qatar Electricity and Water Co rose 1.1 percent after
it reported a 8.8 percent increase in third-quarter net profit
on Monday, beating analysts' estimates.
The state-run utility made a profit of 454 million riyals
($124.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, while EFG
Hermes had forecast 403.7 million riyals and HSBC had expected
422 million riyals.
Although Gulf economies rely heavily on oil earnings,
cash-flush governments have large reserves that they could use
to sustain spending during a long period of low oil prices, so
cheaper oil is unlikely to cripple the region.
Also, most governments have low debt and are running big
external surpluses, while the markets are not heavily dependent
on foreign money. So Gulf stock prices may fare better than most
during any global downturn.
Emad Mostaque, strategist at Eclectic Strategy in London,
said Dubai might be the most vulnerable Gulf market after its
surge over the past two years left some stocks richly valued,
while Qatar might be least vulnerable given the wealthy
government's record of supporting the market.
"Qatar looks more like a bond than a stock market given the
significant level of government support that the local stocks
enjoy," he wrote in a report.
But Mostaque said overall, Gulf markets were likely to
perform fairly well unless there was a another global systemic
crisis.
"Despite strong relative outperformance in recent years,
Gulf markets look resilient to external shocks absent a) the
price of oil falling and staying meaningfully below $80-90 for a
number of years and b) a systemic financial crisis similar to
the one that we saw in 08/09," he said.
SAUDI, EGYPT
Saudi Arabia's main index was the region's best performer on
Monday, jumping 2.3 percent. Heavyweights Al Rajhi Bank
and Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) were the
main supports, up 2.4 and 2.2 percent respectively.
Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, surged
8.1 percent. The company reported a 13.4 percent increase in
third-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating analysts' estimates,
but dropped 4.4 percent on that day in the indiscriminate, broad
sell-off.
Brent crude oil fell below $88 a barrel on Monday to its
lowest level in almost four years. Cheaper oil in the long run
could put pressure on the competitiveness of Gulf petrochemical
firms, eroding the advantage they enjoy from inexpensive natural
gas feedstock.
But so far the stock market has been focusing more on demand
than supply factors, analysts said.
"On the demand side, which is the most important, the
economic growth of China is the most important to the
petrochemical companies of Saudi Arabia," said Turki Fadaak,
research and advisory manager at AlBilad Capital in Riyadh.
Chinese trade numbers, which showed exports grew 15.4
percent year-on-year in September and imports rose 7 percent,
both ahead of market expectations, eased fears of slowdown in
the world's second-largest economy on Monday.
On the other hand, some companies such as energy-hungry
metals and construction materials producers could benefit from
cheaper oil. According to Egypt's Naeem Brokerage, Cairo-listed
Paints and Chemical Industries Co "has a perfect
inverse correlation to crude as it uses oil derivatives as
feedstock".
On Monday, however, Egypt's bourse remained in a
profit-taking mood and fell 0.5 percent. Sitting on 34 percent
gains year-to-date, the Cairo bourse is the second-best
performer in the region after Dubai, which is up 40 percent.
Although cheaper oil would generally be a boon for Egypt as
an energy importer, some investors may be concerned that a
prolonged slump would make the Gulf nations less willing to
continue their generous financial support for Cairo.
"If oil keeps going down drastically from these levels the
question is whether the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) will have
to cut down their spending," said a Cairo-based analyst.
"And before they cut domestic expenditure, they will
probably deal with disposable items and reduce spending abroad."
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.9 percent to 4,709 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 1.0 percent to 4,947 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 2.3 percent to 10,378 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.5 percent to 13,478 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged down 0.5 percent to 9,115 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 7,557 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 1.6 percent to 7,199 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,465 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)