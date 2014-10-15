* Dubai closes below 200-day average, first time since 2012
* Qatar joins regional sell-off
* Petchem giant SABIC main drag on Saudi bourse as oil drops
* Ezz Steel lifts Egypt after govt restricts steel imports
* Oman falls as earnings miss expectations
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Oct 15 Most stock markets in the Middle
East continued to decline on Wednesday as global equities
remained under pressure and disappointing quarterly earnings and
forecasts weighed on bourses in Oman and Kuwait.
While selling of Gulf stocks in previous days was fairly
indiscriminate, many oil-related shares suffered most on
Wednesday as the price of Brent crude slipped to a fresh
47-month low, before recovering slightly to around $84 a barrel.
Lower oil prices are not a disaster for Gulf economies,
which have little debt and large fiscal reserves that they can
use to maintain government spending.
But the prospect of smaller state oil revenues is having
some impact on investor sentiment in the region, and pulling
down stocks such as petrochemical producers - which benefit from
a cost advantage over foreign rivals when global oil prices are
high - and companies serving the drilling industry.
Dubai's index edged up in early trade after U.S.
and Asian stocks appeared to be stabilising, but changed
direction when European markets opened in the red; Dubai closed
1.7 percent down as most stocks fell. Dubai Islamic Bank
was the main drag, dropping 3.6 percent.
At 4,493 points, the Dubai index closed below its 200-day
average, now at 4,557 points, for the first time since the
market's bull run was beginning in December 2012 - a negative
longer-term technical signal.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark edged down 0.2 percent,
following European stocks and giving up early-session gains.
Qatar's bourse fell 1.4 percent, even though it is
seen by many as the Gulf market least vulnerable to a global
downturn since the Qatari government has shown a willingness to
support listed companies when they run into trouble.
Drilling rig provider Gulf International Services,
down 3.1 percent, and petrochemicals-to-metals conglomerate
Industries Qatar, off 1.4 percent, were among the main
drags.
The profitability of petrochemicals could also come under
pressure from potentially lower demand in China, where data this
week showed consumer inflation has slowed to a level not seen
since 2010.
SAUDI, EGYPT
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)
dropped 3.6 percent and was the main drag on Saudi
Arabia's index, which fell 2.7 percent.
The benchmark has now lost almost all of the gains it had
made since July 22, when the kingdom's regulator said it would
allow direct foreign investment into local stocks in early 2015.
Egypt's bourse was on outlier, edging up 0.2
percent. Ezz Steel was one of the main supports,
adding 2.0 percent after the Cairo government imposed temporary
tariffs to protect domestic steel rebar manufacturers from cheap
foreign imports.
Kuwait's main index fell 0.5 percent. Gulf Finance House
dominated trading volume, tumbling 6.4 percent after
Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday that its "profitability remains
weak and volatile and is unlikely to improve materially and
sustainably until significant balance sheet and business model
reshaping has taken place".
Oman's index fell 0.9 percent, dragged down by poor
third-quarter results. Shares in Raysut Cement fell
1.6 percent after the company missed analysts' expectations
despite reporting a 17.8 percent increase in quarterly net
profit after tax on Tuesday.
Oman Cables Industry dropped 4.2 percent after its
net profit shrank 14 percent. Bank Dhofar fell 1.6
percent after reporting an 18 percent increase in third-quarter
net profit on Wednesday that missed two analysts' forecasts.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.7 percent to 4,493 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 4,880 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slid 2.7 percent to 9,903 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 1.4 percent to 13,329 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 8,894 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.5 percent to 7,542 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 7,104 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index added 0.1 percent to 1,461 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)