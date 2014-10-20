* UAE, Qatar change direction as Western markets dip
* Industries Qatar beats Q3 estimates, edges up
* Saudi Arabia recovers further after strong results
* Petchems, banks support benchmark
* Egypt edges up after Moody's improves outlook
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Oct 20 Most Middle Eastern stock markets
fell on Monday as a rebound by global equities turned out to be
short-lived, but Saudi Arabia's bourse rose after a string of
strong quarterly earnings.
Stock indexes in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar rose in
early trade but quickly gave up all their gains after European
bourses once again weakened.
Dubai's index, which was up as much as 2.5 percent
early in the session, closed 1.0 percent down, having changed
direction shortly after the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
opened and moved into negative territory.
Bourses in Abu Dhabi and Qatar, both of which
had opened on a positive note, also retreated and fell 1.5 and
1.4 percent respectively.
Major petrochemical producer Industries Qatar, up
0.2 percent, was one of the few gainers in Doha after reporting
a 5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday. The
conglomerate earned 1.86 billion riyals ($511 million) in the
quarter, while analysts polled by Reuters had on average
expected 1.66 billion riyals.
SAUDI, EGYPT
Saudi Arabia's main index rose 1.1 percent in a
volatile session, having briefly moved into negative territory.
Bank Albilad jumped 3.6 percent after reporting a
20 percent profit jump in the third quarter, ahead of estimates.
Alinma Bank surged 6.8 percent and was the main
support for the benchmark. The lender has yet to publish its
quarterly results, but most other Saudi banks have either met or
beaten analysts' forecasts.
Shares in Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab)
edged up 0.4 percent after it reported a 20.1 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit, which was in line with analysts'
estimates.
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co rose 1.3 percent. The
firm's third-quarter profit rose 55 percent. Petrochemicals
giant Saudi Basic Industries, which is affiliated with
both Yansab and Kayan, gained 1.7 percent.
Egypt's index edged up 0.1 percent after Moody's
changed its outlook on the country's sovereign rating to stable
from negative, citing a more stable political and security
situation and signs of economic recovery.
Shares in property developer SODIC rose 2.0
percent after its managing director Ahmed Badrawi told the
Reuters Middle East Investment Summit that the company planned
to invest 2.4 billion pounds ($336 million) in 2015 and was
hunting for new projects.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.0 percent to 4,377 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 1.5 percent to 4,720 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 1.1 percent to 9,882 points.
QATAR
* The index slid 1.4 percent to 12,963 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 8,535 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.03 percent to 7,385 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 6,901 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 1,445 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)