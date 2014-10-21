* Qatar, Saudi Arabia supported by solid Q3 results

* Analysts positive about Masraf Al Rayan's earnings

* Saudi Kayan surges after correcting overstated net loss

* Stabilising oil prices also help sentiment

* Moody's lifts Egypt banks' outlooks in line with sovereign

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Oct 21 Solid corporate earnings and rebounding global equities lifted most stock markets in the Middle East on Tuesday, while Saudi Arabia led the rally after stabilising oil prices provided additional support to its petrochemical stocks.

European shares, which have largely set the direction for markets in the Middle East since last week, got a major lift on Tuesday after European Central Bank insiders told Reuters the bank was readying a plan to buy corporate bonds.

That helped Dubai's index climb out of negative territory and close 1.5 percent up. There are so far no clear technical signs that the market is starting any extended recovery, however; the index, last at 4,442 points, remains below the 200-day average, at 4,576. Last week it closed below that level for the first time since 2012.

Abu Dhabi's bourse added to its gains on Tuesday after Europe rose, and climbed 1.1 percent. Shares in investment firm Waha Capital rose 1.1 percent after it secured regulatory approval to buy back up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares.

Qatar's index added 0.9 percent and Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan, up 2.0 percent, was the main support. The bank reported a 22.6 percent rise in net profit for the third quarter on Monday, broadly in line with forecasts.

Kuwait-based Global Investment House described the results as positive, citing the bank's good asset quality and improving net interest margins, while QNB Financial Services revised its rating for the stock to "market perform" from "reduce".

SAUDI, EGYPT

Saudi Arabia's benchmark outperformed the region and jumped 2.6 percent on the back of the heavyweight petrochemical sector , which surged 3.8 percent.

Brent crude oil held its gains, trading near $86 a barrel on Tuesday as news of robust Chinese oil demand buoyed the market and, although Saudi petrochemical stocks are only moderately correlated with crude prices, oil tends to affect investor sentiment.

"I think we just saw a continuation of the rebound that began in the previous sessions," said Amer Khan, senior executive at Dubai's Shuaa Asset Management. "Perhaps there was a slight overshoot on the decline."

Saudi Arabia's index tumbled 10 percent last week as it caught up with declining global markets after a long break for the Eid al-Adha holiday.

"The key driver for markets going forward is going to be third-quarter earnings," Khan said.

Shares in Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co surged 6.6 percent after it corrected its earnings statement, saying it had incorrectly overstated the nine-month net loss by 9 million Saudi riyals ($2.4 million).

Egypt's bourse rose 1.2 percent after stabilising in the previous session when Moody's changed its outlook on the country's sovereign debt rating to stable from negative, citing a more stable political and security situation and signs of economic recovery.

All but a handful of stocks in Cairo were up and Commercial International Bank, up 1.3 percent, was the main support after Moody's upgraded its outlook to stable, along with several other lenders.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index rose 1.5 percent to 4,442 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index added 1.1 percent to 4,771 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index gained 2.6 percent to 10,136 points.

QATAR

* The index climbed 0.9 percent to 13,076 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 1.2 percent to 8,633 points.

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 7,354 points.

OMAN

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 6,913 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 1,444 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)