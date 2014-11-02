* Strength in global markets encourages retail investors

* Emaar Properties leads Dubai market higher

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate up 3.4 pct on new project

* Saudi's United Cooperative Assurance jumps after earnings

* Abraaj set to buy most of Egypt's Bisco Misr

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, Nov 2 Most Middle Eastern stock markets rose on Sunday as an improved global environment encouraged local retail investors to buy and positive corporate news in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt buoyed shares in those countries.

Major foreign stock markets surged over 1 percent on Friday, partly because the Bank of Japan surprised markets by ramping up its economic stimulus programme. Although the long-term outlook for oil prices remains uncertain, Brent crude has stabilised around $85 a barrel in recent days.

That was enough to spur gains across the Gulf, although markets closed off their highs. Dubai's index rose 1.6 percent to end at 4,616 points, off the day's peak of 4,671.

Investors focused on property-related stocks, with Emaar Properties surging 4.0 percent and construction firm Arabtec gaining 1.0 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index rose 1.4 percent with First Gulf Bank up 3.6 percent and Aldar Properties up 2.8 percent.

Qatar's index rose 0.9 percent, led by Barwa Real Estate, which was the most heavily traded stock and surged 3.4 percent to 44.40 riyals after it announced a 500 million riyal ($137 million) commercial development near downtown Doha, with construction expected to start in the second quarter of 2015 and completion slated for the beginning of 2017.

The project suggested to some investors that after years of struggling with large debts and obtaining state aid, Barwa was starting again to focus on new organic growth. Earlier last week it reported a 44 percent rise in nine-month net profit.

The stock rose above chart resistance in the 43.20-43.45 riyal area, the August and September peaks; it now faces major resistance on July's multi-year peak of 45.60 riyals. Turnover in the past two days has been the highest since July, a positive technical signal.

SAUDI, EGYPT

In Saudi Arabia, the main stock index climbed 0.6 percent. Petrochemical heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries , which has been battered in recent days by the weakness of oil prices, edged up 0.8 percent.

In the latest sign of a recovery in Saudi Arabia's highly competitive insurance industry, United Cooperative Assurance Co reported that its net profit attributable to shareholders was 2.90 million riyals ($773,000) in the latest quarter, a jump of 113 percent from a year earlier.

Its shares climbed 4.1 percent; the company cited lower net incurred claims and higher net investment profits for the improvement in its earnings.

Egypt's market surged 2.1 percent with property and construction-related shares performing well. Palm Hills Development jumped 6.9 percent and Upper Egypt Construction rose 3.5 percent as it declared a dividend of 0.1 Egyptian pound a share.

Shareholders owning 56 percent of Egyptian snack maker Bisco Misr have agreed to sell their shares to United Arab Emirates-based Abraaj Investment Management, Bisco Misr said without giving financial details of the offer.

Although Abraaj's interest in the company was already known and Bisco Misr is not a very large enterprise, the news was nevertheless a positive sign of growing foreign interest in investment opportunities in Egypt. Bisco Misr shares are extremely illiquid and fell 10 percent in tiny volume.

SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index rose 1.6 percent to 4,616 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index gained 1.4 percent to 4,927 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 10,099 points.

QATAR

* The index rose 0.9 percent to 13,623 points.

EGYPT

* The index surged 2.1 percent to 9,307 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged down 0.02 percent to 7,360 points.

OMAN

* The index rose 0.8 percent to 7,028 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 1,446 points.