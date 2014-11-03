* MSCI review on Thursday may raise Qatar's weighting
* Some NCB IPO money could flow back to Saudi market
* But Mobily debacle may weigh on market on Tuesday
* Palm Hills, Upper Egypt Construction lead Cairo higher
* Political optimism continues to boost Tunisia
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Nov 3 Most Middle Eastern stock markets
rose on Monday, outperforming weak Asian and European bourses,
as hopes for a bigger weighting in MSCI's indexes buoyed Qatar
and a successful initial public offer supported Saudi Arabia.
The Qatari index climbed 1.2 percent as Industries
Qatar surged 3.2 percent. When it upgraded Qatar and
the United Arab Emirates to emerging markets in May, MSCI
applied an "adjustment factor" of 0.5 to stocks there, citing
"accessibility issues to international institutional investors";
in August, it said it might consider at a November review
whether to raise Qatar's adjustment factor to 1.
MSCI is to announce the results of the review on Thursday
evening and some analysts think Qatar's weighting is likely to
be raised, which could attract some $200 million of fresh,
passive funds to the market. As a leading blue chip, Industries
Qatar would be a major beneficiary.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's index gained 0.4 percent
after news that the retail portion of the 22.5 billion riyal ($6
billion) initial share sale by National Commercial Bank
IPO-NACO.SE was 16 times subscribed late on the final day of
the offer.
As of eight o'clock on Sunday evening Saudi time, 1.17
million subscribers had put up a total of 215.8 billion riyals
for the 300 million shares offered to retail investors, which
were priced at 45 riyals each.
The fact that the market did not drop too steeply over the
past week despite this huge drain of funds was positive, and as
excess money is returned to IPO subscribers later this week, the
rest of the market may benefit.
The market may be dampened on Tuesday, however, by news that
Saudi Arabia's second biggest telecommunications operator
Mobily had restated a year and a half of earnings due
to accounting errors and posted a shock plunge in profit; the
market regulator has begun an investigation to determine whether
the company violated bourse rules.
The stock was suspended on Monday and is to resume trading
on Tuesday.
In Dubai, the main index fell 0.8 percent on
profit-taking in property-related and construction stocks, after
it outperformed the Gulf on Sunday with a 1.6 percent gain.
EGYPT, TUNISIA
Egypt's market climbed 1.4 percent as two stocks
continued to lead it up.
Palm Hills Development, which jumped 6.9 percent
on Sunday, added a further 2.9 percent while Upper Egypt
Construction, which rose 3.5 percent on Sunday as it
declared a dividend of 0.1 Egyptian pound a share, gained an
additional 3.0 percent.
Bisco Misr, one of Egypt's main producers of cakes
and biscuits, tumbled 9.8 percent to 72.00 Egyptian pounds after
the market regulator said Abraaj Investment Management had made
a formal offer of 850 million pounds ($118.9 million) for the
company, at a price of 73.91 pounds per share.
Tunisia's stock index rose 1.3 percent to 4,969
points on optimism over the political situation, after the
secular party Nidaa Tounes won 85 seats in the new 217-member
parliament in the Oct. 26 election.
With no outright majority, Nidaa Tounes still needs to form
a coalition with partners in difficult negotiations that could
last weeks before a new government is set up; the Islamist
Ennahda has called for a national unity government.
The index has gained about 8 percent in the last six trading
days, breaking major technical resistance on its February and
August peaks as well as its June 2012 low of 4,947 points. That
points up in the medium term to the July 2012 peak of 5,292
points.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 4,577 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 4,950 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.4 percent to 10,142 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 1.2 percent to 13,781 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.4 percent to 9,437 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 7,319 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.05 percent to 7,031 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 1,446 points.