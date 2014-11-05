* Saudi ends down 1.6 pct, but late rebound trims losses
* Mobily falls 9.7 pct, down 18.5 pct in two days on profit
shock
* Weak oil, stocks pressure riyal in spot, forwards markets
* Dubai is biggest Gulf loser, falling 3.3 pct
* Kuwait Food Co falls 3.3 pct after ending 2-month trading
halt
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Nov 5 Saudi Arabia's stock index
slumped to a three-week low on Wednesday as weak oil prices
sparked a sell-off in Gulf markets.
The Saudi benchmark ended down 1.6 percent at 9,629 points,
although late buying helped it rebound from an intra-day low of
9,436. That improvement coincided with gains in U.S. stock
futures after Republicans secured control of the U.S. Senate in
mid-term elections.
The Saudi bourse ceases trading at 1230 GMT and so can react
to U.S. pre-market indicators, whereas other Gulf markets close
hours earlier and so were more affected on Wednesday by gloomy
Asian stocks and downbeat oil prices.
Egypt's bourse closes at the same time as the Saudi
market and followed the same pattern, mounting a late rally to
trim its losses to 0.4 percent as it eased from Tuesday's
four-week high.
"Regional markets are following what's going on in the major
markets, except that in recent days they have underperformed due
to the weakness in oil prices," said Sanyalaksna Manibhandu,
manager of research at NBAD Securities in Abu Dhabi.
The slide of oil prices and Saudi stock prices again
appeared to prompt unusually large fund outflows in the Saudi
foreign exchange market, causing the spot riyal rate to
trade unusually far beyond its peg and the riyal to drop in the
forwards market too, although the fall was not as steep
as it was last month.
In Riyadh, Mobily tumbled 9.7 percent to 65
riyals. That took the telecommunications operator's losses to
18.5 percent since Monday's shock decision to cut its profits
for 2013 and the first half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion
riyals ($381.2 million) because of accounting errors. Mobily's
third-quarter profit plunged 71 percent.
"Mobily was well traded by institutions and retail
investors," said Manibhandu. "Those people who might say 'the
stock has gone down quite a bit, let's get back in' will wait
until there's more clarity."
Mobily has lost credibility in the eyes of investors and
investment banks, said Mohammad Omran, a member of the Saudi
Economic Association, especially as the firm also cut its
second-quarter profit by 339 million riyals after Etihad Atheeb
scrapped a deal between the two.
Atheeb instead tied up with former monopoly Saudi Telecom Co
(STC), which has turned around its operations after
its annual profit slumped to a 10-year low in 2012.
"I think there will be a reallocation of money out of Mobily
and into STC - Mobily had been seen as a more quality investment
than STC," said Alhassan Goussous, a Saudi market specialist.
STC's shares slid 1.2 percent on Wednesday.
Abu Dhabi's Etisalat, which owns 27.5 percent of
Mobily, will cut its profits by 162 million dirhams ($44.11
million) because of the affiliate's earnings debacle, it said on
Wednesday.
Etisalat's shares, which can only be owned by United Arab
Emirates citizens, are down 0.9 percent since Monday. Abu
Dhabi's index has lost 2.4 percent over the same period.
DUBAI, KUWAIT
Dubai's index fell 3.3 percent to a two-week low of
4,401 points, trimming its 2014 gains to 30.6 percent. It surged
108 percent in 2013.
Gainers outnumbered losers 21 to one, with property-related
stocks among the hardest hit. Contractor Arabtec fell
5.7 percent and Union Properties slid 4.0 percent.
"When investors are risk-off, the markets where they have
the most profits to take suffer the most," said Manibhandu.
Kuwait Food Co (Americana) fell 3.3 percent after
resuming trade following a near two-month suspension because of
the possible sale of a controlling stake in the company.
Americana repeated in a statement on Tuesday that a major
shareholder was in preliminary talks with "various parties" to
sell its stake, but warned several factors could still prevent a
deal and that the pricing was not clear.
Americana's shares had last traded on Sept. 16; since then,
Kuwait's main stock index has fallen 5 percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.6 percent to 9,629 points.
EGYPT
* The index dropped 0.4 percent to 9,496 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 3.3 percent to 4,401 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 2.4 percent to 4,831 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 2.0 percent to 13,529 points.
KUWAIT
* The index dropped 1.4 percent to 7,193 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 1.3 percent to 6,917 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index eased 0.2 percent to 1,444 points.
