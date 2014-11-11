* Air Arabia lifts Dubai after strong Q3 results
* Arabtec rises; Aabar boosts stake in off-market deal
* Abu Dhabi's RAK Ceramics rises ahead of earnings report
* Saudi's Mobily continues to slide after accounting debacle
* NCB likely to surge on Wednesday after $6 bln IPO
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Nov 11 Stock markets in the Middle East
were mixed on Tuesday as positive third-quarter earnings and
expectations for more of them buoyed the United Arab Emirates
and Egypt, while Qatar faced profit-taking and Mobily again
weighed on Saudi Arabia.
Dubai's index edged up 0.2 percent and Air Arabia
was the main support, jumping 3.7 percent after rhe
company reported a 22 percent rise in third-quarter profit,
handily beating the estimates of analysts, who had forecast a
decline.
Meanwhile, shares in developer Union Properties
fell 1.1 percent after it reported a 26 percent slump in its
third-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
Contractor Arabtec Holding dominated trading
volume, rising 1.2 percent. After trading closed, the bourse
said it had carried out an-off market trade that enabled Abu
Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments to buy part of the stake held
by Arabtec's former chief executive Hasan Ismaik.
Aabar, which became Arabtec's biggest shareholder with a
34.9 percent stake, paid 5.00 dirhams per share, a premium to
the closing market price of 4.26 dirhams, after weeks of talks
between the two parties. The deal is likely to be seen by
investors as a positive sign that deep-pocketed Aabar will
support Arabtec's growth.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.5 percent. Tile maker RAK
Ceramics was the most heavily traded stock and rose
1.6 percent after saying its board would discuss third-quarter
results on Wednesday.
National Company for Building Materials (Bildco)
tumbled 7.1 percent after the company said its net loss widened
40 percent in the third quarter.
Egypt's index edged up 0.4 percent and EFG Hermes
rose 0.8 percent after it posted a 24 percent rise in
third-quarter profits.
Qatar's benchmark slipped 0.2 percent as investors
booked profits in some of the stocks that had posted strong
gains. Gulf International Services, down 2.2 percent,
was the main drag; the stock had risen 4.2 percent in the two
previous sessions after index compiler MSCI added the company to
its emerging markets index.
NCB LISTING
Saudi Arabia's bourse edged down 0.3 percent as
shares in telecommunications operator Mobily continued
to decline, dropping 5.0 percent.
On Monday last week, the firm cut its profits for 2013 and
the first half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion riyals ($381.2
million), citing accounting errors, and also reported a 71
percent plunge in third-quarter profit. Mobily's actions
prompted the bourse regulator to launch a probe.
On Wednesday, the bourse will start trading shares of
National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's largest
lender, following a $6 billion initial public offer that was
heavily oversubscribed.
Analysts believe the stock, sold to local investors at a
fixed price of 45 riyals, will rise by its daily 10 percent
limit on the first day. Based on listed Saudi banks' median
price to 2013 earnings ratio, NCB would be worth about 76
riyals.
Bahrain-based Securities & Investment Company said in a note
on Tuesday that NCB was a "high conviction buy", thanks to its
balance sheet growth outlook and sustainable margins.
"We estimate a target price of 72 riyals per share for NCB,
indicating a 60 percent upside to the stock from its issue
price," it said.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 4,588 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.5 percent to 4,944 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 13,756 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 9,768 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 9,493 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 7,179 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,920 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 1,430 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)