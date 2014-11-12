* NCB likely to go limit-up for a few sessions
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Nov 12 Shares in Saudi Arabia's biggest
lender, National Commercial Bank, jumped their daily
10 percent limit upon listing on Wednesday after a $6 billion
IPO, the largest ever in the Arab world and the second-biggest
globally this year.
Completing the initial public offer last week, state-owned
NCB said the $3.6 billion portion for retail investors was 23
times subscribed, with a total of 1.25 million subscribers -
roughly one in every 16 Saudi citizens - taking part.
Demand for the IPO, at a fixed price of 45 riyals per share,
was huge partly because Saudi authorities tend to price initial
offers of equity cheaply, using them to spread corporate wealth
among citizens.
Institutional investors were not allowed to take part in the
offer and will have to buy the stock, which looks certain to
become a staple in most Saudi Arabia-focused portfolios, on the
secondary market.
The stock opened on Wednesday at 49.5 riyals, with a massive
amount of unfilled buy orders that came close to equalling the
bourse's total trading volume on a normal day.
Bahrain-based Securities & Investment Co rated NCB a "high
conviction buy" with a target price of 72 riyals, citing its
outlook for strong balance sheet growth and sustainable margins.
Based on listed Saudi banks' median price to 2013 earnings
ratio, NCB would be worth about 76 riyals.
Most IPO investors are likely to wait until the stock trades
at higher levels before selling, which will take three or four
days, said Maged Ali Hasan, head of brokerage services at
EFG-Hermes in Riyadh.
The Saudi market as a whole fared much less well on
Wednesday. The main index was almost flat as a number of
stocks pulled back, including several other banks; Saudi British
Bank lost 2.1 percent and Samba Financial
fell 0.8 percent.
UAE, EGYPT
Elsewhere in the region, markets in the United Arab Emirates
slipped after posting strong gains in the last few sessions.
Dubai's index edged down 0.2 percent as contractor
Arabtec Holding, the most traded stock, gave up
early-session gains and fell 0.2 percent.
Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments raised its stake in
Arabtec to 34.93 percent from 18.94 percent with an off-market
trade on Tuesday. It bought the shares from former Arabtec chief
executive Hasan Ismaik, who resigned abruptly in June.
The deal is positive for Arabtec by confirming the
deep-pocketed fund's commitment to helping the construction
company grow, and it removes uncertainty over Ismaik's stake,
which some investors had feared could end up being dumped on the
market.
But although the deal was done at 5.00 dirhams per share, a
big premium to Tuesday's closing price of 4.26 dirhams, the sale
was conducted off-market, so other investors were not able to
offload their stock at the same price, as some had hoped.
Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.1 percent amid a mixed
performance by blue chips. Shares in Abu Dhabi National Energy
Co (TAQA) fell 1.0 percent after it reported a 27
percent decrease in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday,
citing a higher effective tax rate.
Qatar's benchmark fell 0.2 percent as heavyweights
Industries Qatar and Qatar National Bank
lost 1.0 and 0.3 percent respectively.
Egypt's index fell 1.6 percent, largely because of
Commercial International Bank which dropped 3.4
percent despite reporting a 5.6 percent rise in third-quarter
net profit, in line with analysts' forecasts.
"The stock had a very good run before the results
announcement and everyone was expecting very good numbers," said
Harshjit Oza, banking and property analyst at Naeem brokerage in
Cairo.
Global Telecom tumbled 5.6 percent after its
nine-month net loss widened 66 percent year-on-year.
