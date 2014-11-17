* Saudi drops below chart support, no further support in vicinity

* Major oil importer Japan in recession

* Egypt, which relies on Gulf aid, also falls

* Dubai's Arabtec extends slide after poor Q3

* Qatar bucks trend after mending ties with Gulf neighbours

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Nov 17 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell sharply on Monday as oil prices extended their decline on news that Japan, one of the world's largest crude importers, had slipped into recession. Qatar outperformed after mending diplomatic ties with its neighbours.

The main Saudi index dropped 2.8 percent to 9,290 points, its lowest level since March 6, in a broad sell-off. It slid below technical support on the October low of 9,303 points, leaving no further support in the vicinity.

"There is one main concern which is the ongoing decrease in the oil price, which clearly is causing some market jitters," said Julian Bruce, director of Western institutional equity sales at EFG Hermes in Dubai.

Brent crude fell more than $1 towards $78 a barrel on Monday after Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude importer, slipped into recession and Saudi Arabia reiterated that oil prices should be left to supply and demand.

Although historically there has been no strong correlation between oil prices and the performance of Saudi Arabia's overall stock market, in the short term their decline is likely to hurt petrochemical companies by devaluing their inventories; there were already signs of this happening in the third quarter.

In the longer run, some analysts said there could be concern about state spending, which is one of the main factors underpinning corporate earnings in the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia's finance minister Ibrahim Alassaf was quoted as saying on Monday that the plunge in oil prices would not have a direct impact on Saudi Arabia's budget, and economists believe its huge reserves mean it will be able to sustain spending next year if it decides that is necessary.

One item of spending that could be cut, some market players say, is financial aid to Egypt, which might be bad news for the Cairo government as it tries to rebuild the economy while managing growing state debt. However, lower oil prices will also provide a big boost to Egypt's external position and reduce the pressure on state finances from energy subsidies.

Egypt's main stock index fell 1.2 percent on Monday as all but a handful of stocks declined.

UAE, QATAR

Markets in the United Arab Emirates also fell. Dubai's bourse lost 1.6 percent as contractor Arabtec , which dominated trading volume, fell a further 2.7 percent. The stock tumbled 5.9 percent on Sunday after Arabtec's third-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The $689 million initial public offer of shares in Dubai Parks and Resorts began on Monday, and some stock investors are likely to divert funds to the IPO.

Abu Dhabi's index fell 1.1 percent with most blue chips in the red. National Bank of Abu Dhabi slid 2.1 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was down 2.0 percent.

Qatar was the only major market in the region that rose on Monday, after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed on Sunday night to return their ambassadors to Doha, signalling an end to an eight-month rift over its support for Islamist groups.

The rift did not appear to have a major impact on business in the Gulf, but it did unsettle some investors; Saudis are significant investors in Qatar's stock market.

The Doha benchmark edged up 0.1 percent on the back of developer Barwa Real Estate and Qatar National Bank , up 3.7 and 0.9 percent respectively.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index fell 1.6 percent to 4,527 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index slid 1.1 percent to 4,909 points.

QATAR

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 13,763 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index dropped 2.8 percent to 9,290 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 1.2 percent to 9,122 points.

KUWAIT

* The index declined 0.8 percent to 7,054 points.

OMAN

* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 7,030 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index rose 0.2 percent to 1,451 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)