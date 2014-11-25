* Emerging market funds fail to support UAE, Qatar
* Local investors and frontier funds in broad sell-off
* Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) drops 4.1 percent
* Investors' hopes wane for substantial OPEC output cut
* Oman already considering spending cuts, tax hikes
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Nov 25 Most regional markets fell on
Tuesday due to bearish oil price expectations, with strong
foreign demand for several heavyweight stocks listed in the
United Arab Emirates and Qatar failing to offset a broad
sell-off by local investors.
In its semi-annual review, index compiler MSCI this month
raised the weightings of a number of UAE and Qatari stocks in
its emerging markets benchmark, a move that takes effect after
Tuesday's close.
At the same time, MSCI completed the gradual exclusion of
the two countries from its frontier markets index following
their upgrade in May.
Consequently, trading was volatile on markets in Dubai, Abu
Dhabi and Qatar, with higher-than-usual volumes as frontier
funds sold and emerging market funds bought stocks en masse.
Ultimately, local retail investors sided with the sellers,
driving down all three benchmarks.
Dubai's bourse fell 1.5 percent, Abu Dhabi
dropped 2.1 percent and Qatar's index lost 1.9 percent.
SAUDI, OMAN
Saudi Arabia's index fell 1.8 percent as most stocks
slid. Shares in petrochemicals major Saudi Basic Industries
dropped 4.1 percent and were the main drag.
"The markets are bearish because of the uncertainty about
the oil price," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at
Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.
Brent crude oil prices steadied around $80 a barrel
on Tuesday ahead of a key meeting of OPEC members to decide on
production levels for next year.
Sarwar said Middle East retail investors appeared to be
losing hope for substantial output cuts and are selling off
stocks at any price because they expect oil to slide further.
Investors fear cheaper oil could eventually force Gulf
governments to cut state spending, which remains a key driver of
economic and corporate earnings growth in the region.
In Oman, which has smaller oil and gas reserves than its
wealthy Gulf neighbours and a higher cost of production, an
advisory body to the government has already suggested spending
cuts along with tax rate increases for sectors such as mining
and telecommunications.
Shares in Ooredoo Oman and Omantel fell
2.8 and 1.5 percent respectively after tumbling on Monday in
response to the proposal. Muscat's index dropped 1.6
percent.
Oman's Shura Council estimated that raising the royalty rate
for telecoms to 12 percent of revenue from 7 percent would net
the budget 31 million rials ($80.52 million) in 2015, a sum
equal to a fifth of their combined 2013 net profit.
Oman's government raised nearly 204 million rials ($530
million) in August from its sale of a 19 percent stake in
Omantel.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.5 percent to 4,558 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 2.1 percent to 4,862 points.
QATAR
* The index slid 1.9 percent to 13,424 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.8 percent to 9,234 points
EGYPT
* The index dropped 0.5 percent to 9,113 points
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 7,027 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 1.6 percent to 6,937 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index dropped 0.3 percent to 1,444 points.
(Editing by Matt Smith)