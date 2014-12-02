* SABIC and related companies among Saudi's most notable gainers

* Overnight rebound in oil prices bolsters Saudi sentiment

* But early-session rally sags as oil prices retreat again

* Qatar slumps to 21-week low; Oman rebounds from 12-wk low

* Egypt falls for third day

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Dec 2 Petrochemicals stocks led gains on Saudi Arabia's bourse on Tuesday after an overnight rebound in oil prices encouraged the kingdom's investors to buy back beaten-down stocks, while other Middle East markets were mixed.

Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the Gulf's largest listed company and one of the world's biggest petrochemicals producers, rose 0.9 percent.

Two SABIC units, Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (Safco) and Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab), climbed 0.5 and 5.8 percent respectively.

These gains helped the petrochemicals index rise 1 percent from Monday's 17-month low.

"Saudi petrochemical producers enjoy strong margins relative to their international peers because their feedstock prices are subsidised, but this advantage diminishes as oil prices fall," said Asim Bukhtiar, head of research at Riyad Capital.

"At the same time, petrochemical prices will also fall, so there are headwinds for the sector."

Oil prices rebounded 3-4 percent on Monday after touching five-year lows that followed OPEC's decision to maintain output and its market share in a battle with non-OPEC and North American producers.

But oil gave back some of these gains on Tuesday, with declines steepening as the day wore on.

Brent crude was down 1.1 percent at $71.73 at 1136 GMT, down 38 percent from a June 2014 high as a boom in shale oil production and weaker growth in China and Europe weighed on prices, while U.S. Light Crude was at $67.98.

The price collapse had hammered Saudi stocks, with the kingdom's index down about a fifth since mid-September to wipe out most of this year's gains.

The benchmark ended 0.3 percent higher at 8,743 points, easing from an intraday high of 8,868 hit in early trade as renewed oil price weakness dented investors' confidence.

"There's frustration among investors - the market right now has an almost one-to-one correlation with oil prices," said Mohammad Omran, a member of the Saudi Economic Association.

"The drop is negative in the short term for the economy and capital markets, but it will be positive in the long term because it has severe consequences for the shale oil industry. Non-OPEC oil producers are much more negatively affected."

Elsewhere, Egypt's main benchmark fell for a third day, dropping 0.5 percent to trim its 2014 gains to 35.4 percent as 25 out of 30 stocks declined.

"The market has been seeing weakness since the start of the week - the regional sell-off affected sentiment here," said Mohamed Radwan, director of international sales at Pharos Securities in Cairo.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, he said.

"People are happy with the performance of the index this year and we're not expecting any catalysts to come before the year-end," added Radwan. "A correction, or at least sideways trading, is more or less accepted by everyone."

Oman's benchmark climbed 2.5 percent to 6,594 points, rebounding from Monday's 12-week low.

"We saw almost no foreign institutional selling, which had been one of the main drivers for Oman's drop in the previous 5-6 sessions," said Adel Nasr, United Securities brokerage manager.

Yet local institutions, particularly pension funds and investment companies, had been aggressive buyers over the same period as they took advantage of lower stock prices, he said.

"They believe the oil market drop was temporary and that equity markets would bounce back very soon," added Nasr. "We're optimistic, but cautious."

Bank Muscat and Omantel were the main supports, adding 2.7 and 4.5 percent respectively.

In Qatar, Barwa Real Estate fell 1.5 percent. The stock had been up as much as 5.4 percent after the company said it had signed a deal to sell two plots of land for a combined 5.34 billion riyals ($1.47 billion) to an unidentified buyer, but then gave back those gains.

Doha's measure dropped 0.8 percent to a 21-week low.

Bourses in the United Arab Emirates are closed for a national holiday.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 8,743 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 0.5 percent to 9,187 points.

OMAN

* The index rose 2.5 percent to 6,594 points.

QATAR

* The index fell 0.8 percent to 12,757 points.

KUWAIT

* The index rose 0.4 percent to 6,783 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 1,428 points. (Editing by Matt Smith, Editing by William Maclean)