* SABIC and related companies among Saudi's most notable
gainers
* Overnight rebound in oil prices bolsters Saudi sentiment
* But early-session rally sags as oil prices retreat again
* Qatar slumps to 21-week low; Oman rebounds from 12-wk low
* Egypt falls for third day
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Dec 2 Petrochemicals stocks led gains on
Saudi Arabia's bourse on Tuesday after an overnight
rebound in oil prices encouraged the kingdom's investors to buy
back beaten-down stocks, while other Middle East markets were
mixed.
Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the Gulf's largest
listed company and one of the world's biggest petrochemicals
producers, rose 0.9 percent.
Two SABIC units, Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co
(Safco) and Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab),
climbed 0.5 and 5.8 percent respectively.
These gains helped the petrochemicals index rise 1
percent from Monday's 17-month low.
"Saudi petrochemical producers enjoy strong margins relative
to their international peers because their feedstock prices are
subsidised, but this advantage diminishes as oil prices fall,"
said Asim Bukhtiar, head of research at Riyad Capital.
"At the same time, petrochemical prices will also fall, so
there are headwinds for the sector."
Oil prices rebounded 3-4 percent on Monday after touching
five-year lows that followed OPEC's decision to maintain output
and its market share in a battle with non-OPEC and North
American producers.
But oil gave back some of these gains on Tuesday, with
declines steepening as the day wore on.
Brent crude was down 1.1 percent at $71.73 at 1136
GMT, down 38 percent from a June 2014 high as a boom in shale
oil production and weaker growth in China and Europe weighed on
prices, while U.S. Light Crude was at $67.98.
The price collapse had hammered Saudi stocks, with the
kingdom's index down about a fifth since mid-September
to wipe out most of this year's gains.
The benchmark ended 0.3 percent higher at 8,743 points,
easing from an intraday high of 8,868 hit in early trade as
renewed oil price weakness dented investors' confidence.
"There's frustration among investors - the market right now
has an almost one-to-one correlation with oil prices," said
Mohammad Omran, a member of the Saudi Economic Association.
"The drop is negative in the short term for the economy and
capital markets, but it will be positive in the long term
because it has severe consequences for the shale oil industry.
Non-OPEC oil producers are much more negatively affected."
Elsewhere, Egypt's main benchmark fell for a third
day, dropping 0.5 percent to trim its 2014 gains to 35.4 percent
as 25 out of 30 stocks declined.
"The market has been seeing weakness since the start of the
week - the regional sell-off affected sentiment here," said
Mohamed Radwan, director of international sales at Pharos
Securities in Cairo.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, he said.
"People are happy with the performance of the index this
year and we're not expecting any catalysts to come before the
year-end," added Radwan. "A correction, or at least sideways
trading, is more or less accepted by everyone."
Oman's benchmark climbed 2.5 percent to 6,594 points,
rebounding from Monday's 12-week low.
"We saw almost no foreign institutional selling, which had
been one of the main drivers for Oman's drop in the previous 5-6
sessions," said Adel Nasr, United Securities brokerage manager.
Yet local institutions, particularly pension funds and
investment companies, had been aggressive buyers over the same
period as they took advantage of lower stock prices, he said.
"They believe the oil market drop was temporary and that
equity markets would bounce back very soon," added Nasr. "We're
optimistic, but cautious."
Bank Muscat and Omantel were the main
supports, adding 2.7 and 4.5 percent respectively.
In Qatar, Barwa Real Estate fell 1.5 percent. The
stock had been up as much as 5.4 percent after the company said
it had signed a deal to sell two plots of land for a combined
5.34 billion riyals ($1.47 billion) to an unidentified buyer,
but then gave back those gains.
Doha's measure dropped 0.8 percent to a 21-week low.
Bourses in the United Arab Emirates are closed for a
national holiday.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 8,743 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 9,187 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 2.5 percent to 6,594 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 12,757 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 6,783 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 1,428 points.
(Editing by Matt Smith, Editing by William Maclean)