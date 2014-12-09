* Dubai sinks again as ex-dividend Emaar remains volatile
* But analysts say Dubai property under no immediate threat
* Oil's slide alarming retail investors around Gulf
* Stocks likely to follow oil price until it stabilises
* But most Gulf economies can cope comfortably with cheap
oil
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Dec 9 Most stock markets in the Gulf fell
sharply on Tuesday after oil prices hit five-year lows,
triggering a fresh wave of panic selling of shares by local
retail investors, though most fund managers and analysts think
the region can cope comfortably with cheaper oil.
Dubai's market, traditionally the Gulf's most
volatile, tumbled 3.5 percent to 3,889 points, though it closed
well above its intra-day low of 3,761 points. It rebounded from
near major technical support on its July low of 3,731 points.
Developer Emaar Properties, the emirate's largest
listed firm, dominated trading and closed 3.6 percent down at
8.02 dirhams, off its intra-day low of 7.50 dirhams.
Trading volume in Dubai rose to its highest level in seven
weeks and Gulf-based investors, who piled into the market in
search of quick gains earlier this year, were big net sellers,
according to bourse data.
The sell-off in Dubai and across the region came after the
price of Brent crude oil hit a new five-year low of $65.33 per
barrel. However, the commodity steadied later in the day and
climbed above $66 by the time Dubai closed.
"Crude and technicals" dominate investors' attention right
now, said Sanyalak Manibhandu, manager of research at NBAD
Securities in Abu Dhabi. "People wanted to take a bet in this
region, they went to Dubai - now they're panicking."
Most economists think that because Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia
and other big Gulf oil exporters have huge fiscal reserves, they
will continue spending heavily despite oil's drop, so the
regional economy will stay strong - and Dubai will continue
prospering. Credit default swaps and bond yields of the big Gulf
economies have barely moved as oil has dropped.
But oil's slide has been so sudden that retail investors are
rushing to take profits on the gains which Dubai made earlier
this year. The emirate's index is up 15.4 percent year-to-date,
making it the second-best performer in the Gulf after Qatar
, which is up 19.0 percent.
Harshjit Oza, a property and banking analyst at Cairo-based
Naeem brokerage, said Emaar's weakness was not due to any
specific concerns about Dubai's property market, which has been
rebounding strongly from its 2008-2010 crash.
Instead, the stock is a victim of investors' overall bearish
mood, he said, as well as the fact that it passed the record
date for a special 1.257 dirham-per-share dividend on Nov. 30.
"I think that Emaar is just a victim of a correction," Oza
said, adding that the sell-off presented a buying opportunity in
the stock. Emaar's debt-to-equity ratio has been stable at about
0.3 for the last five years, according to Reuters data.
Varouj Nerguizian, executive director and general manager of
Bank of Sharjah, a United Arab Emirates-based lender,
said he had not seen signs of any major downturn in Dubai's
property market as oil dropped in recent weeks.
"We have financed through a developer a project in Meydan (a
district in Dubai) and within a week the villas were sold and 35
percent paid in an escrow account. Where is the downturn?"
During the 2008-2010 crisis, banks in the UAE were hit by
bad loans related to residential real estate projects. But
Nerguizian said banks were now protecting themselves by
obtaining large portions of the value of property purchases
upfront in escrow accounts.
Dubai's Omniyat Group began work on a 48-storey tower in
Dubai Maritime City on Tuesday - a sign that developers are not
changing their outlooks in response to cheap oil.
Mahdi Amjad, chief executive of Omniyat, told reporters: "I
don't feel there's oversupply - we will see sustainable growth
rather than the large jumps seen in the last two years."
QATAR, SAUDI
Other stock markets in the region were not hit as hard as
Dubai but still posted considerable losses on Tuesday. Abu
Dhabi's market fell 2.4 percent and Qatar lost 2.3
percent.
Commercial Bank of Qatar was the only gainer in
Doha, edging up 0.6 percent after it named a new deputy chief
executive and said it would slightly increase its majority stake
in Turkey's Alternatifbank before that bank delists from
Istanbul's bourse.
Saudi Arabia's index fell 1.8 percent as heavyweight
Saudi Basic Industries dropped 4.2 percent and most
other stocks also declined.
The Saudi market is particularly vulnerable to cheap oil
because about a third of its capitalisation is in the form of
petrochemical firms, which face losing their competitive
advantage against foreign rivals due to subsidised feedstock.
The Saudi market's drop in the last few weeks has nearly
wiped out the benchmark's year-to-date gains, which now stand at
just 1.1 percent.
"As long as there is volatility in the oil market, you are
going to see these ups and downs in the stock market," said Asim
Bukhtiar, head of research at Saudi Arabia's Riyad Capital.
"Investors want to see some stability in oil prices."
However, analysts believe Saudi corporate earnings outside
the petrochemical sector will be little affected by cheaper oil,
suggesting the stock market could snap back quickly if oil
prices stop sliding.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index tumbled 3.5 percent to 3,889 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 2.4 percent to 4,566 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 3.3 percent to 6,102 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.8 percent to 8,625 points.
EGYPT
* The index slid 1.0 percent to 9,483 points.
QATAR
* The index lost 2.3 percent to 12,353 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 2.0 percent to 6,535 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 1,406 points.
(Additional reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)