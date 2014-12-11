* UAE, Qatar, Oman tumble in panic sell-off
* Dubai posts biggest daily loss in six years
* Weakness may persist as long as oil under pressure
* Saudi Arabia steadies after erasing all 2014 gains
* Negative sentiment spills over into Egypt
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Dec 11 Gulf stock markets fell sharply on
Thursday as panic selling spread across the region after oil
dropped to a fresh five-year low; Dubai's main index
sank 7.4 percent, its biggest daily loss in six years.
Brent crude tumbled on Wednesday to $63.56 per barrel on
comments by Saudi Arabia's oil minister again implying that
Riyadh would make no output cut to support prices. It ticked up
early on Thursday but was still trading below $65 when most
markets in the region closed.
Dubai's index slid to 3,595 points, breaking major technical
support at 3,731 points, the July trough, and hitting its lowest
level since January. There is no major chart support left in the
vicinity.
Many economists and fund managers think cheap oil will not
hurt the big Gulf economies much, since governments have built
up huge fiscal reserves which they can use to keep spending high
for many years even if they run budget deficits.
In contrast to Gulf markets' 2008 crash, there are few signs
of stress on the overall financial system. Credit default swaps
are still low, bond yields have not surged, and forwards do not
suggest serious pressure on the region's currency pegs to the
U.S. dollar. Real estate markets in Dubai and elsewhere are not
plunging, and banks are in good shape around the region.
Nevertheless, the sudden slide in oil is prompting the
retail investors who dominate local stock markets to dump shares
in an effort to preserve profits. In Dubai, the selling has been
magnified by margin calls and the need to raise money to repay
bank loans that were taken out to buy shares on the way up.
"What we see is panic selling - people sell whatever they
can irrespective of valuations," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of
asset management at Securities & Investment Co in Bahrain.
"I don't see any reason for this to stop unless oil price
uncertainty is removed."
Dubai's two most traded stocks, developer Emaar Properties
and builder Arabtec Holding, tumbled 9.1 and
7.8 percent respectively while all sectors were deep in the red.
The market's year-to-date gains, which reached 59.5 percent
on May 6, have now dwindled to 6.7 percent. The market has lost
$28.3 billion of value in the same period, excluding newly
listed stocks.
The main index in Abu Dhabi tumbled 4.7 percent on
Thursday, its worst daily performance in five years, in an
equally broad sell-off. Developer Aldar Properties
dominated turnover and sank its daily 10 percent limit.
Regulators or other authorities in the UAE and elsewhere are
not expected to intervene to try to halt the drop of markets,
since they tend to react slowly to events and many stocks were
richly valued at their highs. A possible exception is Kuwait,
which in the past has used a state fund to support blue chips
during sharp market downturns.
OMAN, SAUDI
Other Gulf markets also posted heavy losses on Thursday.
Qatar's index dropped 4.3 percent and Oman's bourse
lost 4.2 percent to 5,808 points, its lowest level since
February 2013.
Oman and Bahrain are two Gulf nations most vulnerable to the
plunge in oil because of their relatively weak state finances.
The Muscat government has already announced plans to cut gas
subsidies for industrial consumers in order to raise money.
Gulf Investment Services, a firm with interests in
the hospitality sector, tumbled its daily 10 percent limit,
extending losses after Oman's advisory Shura council voted to
ban alcohol, a move which if approved by the government could
hurt the tourism industry.
Saudi Arabia's stock market, which closes later than
others in the Gulf, recovered most of its intra-day losses as
oil briefly rebounded to $65. The benchmark, which had dropped
2.5 percent in the previous session and erased all its
year-to-date gains, ended 0.2 percent lower.
Meanwhile, Egypt's index dropped 2.2 percent in
response to the gloom in the Gulf.
"The hangover from the oil price decline is hurting the
sentiment in the Gulf and spilling over into Egypt," said Allen
Sandeep, director of research at Naeem brokerage in Cairo.
Although Egypt, as an oil importer, stands to benefit from
lower energy prices, it also relies on financial aid and
investment from the Gulf, and some Egyptian investors fear this
could diminish in an era of cheap oil.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index tumbled 7.4 percent to 3,595 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 4.7 percent to 4,368 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 8,394 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 2.2 percent to 9,197 points.
QATAR
* The index dropped 4.3 percent to 11,805 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 4.2 percent to 5,808 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 1.5 percent to 6,464 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index lost 0.9 percent to 1,391 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)