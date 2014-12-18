* Saudi Arabia's finance minister says state to keep
spending
* Oil price rebounds and Riyadh promises strong 2015
spending
* Saudi Arabia sees biggest rally in six years
* Valuations have become attractive again - analysts
* Dubai posts biggest daily gain in benchmark's history
* UAE companies buy back cheap shares
* All other Middle East markets also rise
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Dec 18 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
the United Arab Emirates soared on Thursday after the price of
oil rebounded and the Riyadh government eased investors' fears
by saying it would continue spending heavily on economic
development.
Saudi Arabia's bourse rose 8.9 percent, its biggest
daily gain in six years. Almost all traded stocks posted gains
and dozens were up 10 percent, the bourse's daily limit for
price moves.
The benchmark had earlier plunged 35 percent from its
September peak due to oil's sharp decline. Investors across the
Gulf dumped stocks fearing that cheap oil would cause
governments to cut back spending.
But Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said on
Wednesday that his government would continue spending strongly
on development projects and social benefits in its 2015 budget,
expected to be announced on Monday.
UAE, Kuwaiti and Qatari officials have made similar
statements in recent days.
Meanwhile, Brent crude for February delivery jumped
3 percent and traded above $63 per barrel.
"It's a combination of stronger oil and U.S. equity markets
as well as news from Saudi Arabia yesterday," said Sebastien
Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu
Dhabi, said of Gulf markets' rally.
"Local equity markets had been hurt unnecessarily in the few
previous sessions."
Some analysts have started rerating stocks after the
sell-off made valuations more attractive.
"On the face of it, the market seems to have discounted 2015
pain in stock prices," Saudi Arabia's Riyad Capital said in a
note on the kingdom's petrochemicals sector.
While it cut target prices for all companies by 12 to 26
percent, Riyad Capital upgraded five stocks to a "buy" and
maintained the same rating for Saudi Basic Industries.
UAE
Dubai's equities benchmark ended 13.0 percent
higher, its biggest daily gain since the index was launched in
2004. All traded stocks rose and some surged by their daily 15
percent limits, including heavyweight developer Emaar Properties
.
Trading volume reached its highest since July, a positive
technical factor. The rebound followed a steep decline: Dubai's
index had fallen 45 percent from its May peak.
Shares in construction firm Drake and Scull was
among top gainers after it said its board would consider buying
back up to 10 percent of the company's shares at a meeting on
Dec. 22.
The announcement, and buy-back activity by Abu Dhabi's Waha
Capital and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on
Wednesday under existing programmes, were signs that UAE
companies think their share prices are now too cheap.
Abu Dhabi's index surged 6.7 percent in a broad
rally. Aldar Properties, the emirate's largest listed
developer, rose its 15 percent daily limit, along with Dana Gas
and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
Kuwait's bourse added 1.9 percent on Thursday and
Oman jumped 3.7 percent. Qatar's bourse was closed for a
national holiday.
In the broader Middle East region, Egypt's index
jumped 3.4 percent after suffering heavy losses in the previous
days as global investors pulled out of emerging markets.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index soared 13.0 percent to 3,427 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rebounded 6.7 percent to 4,365 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index surged 8.9 percent to 8,321 points.
EGYPT
* The index jumped 3.4 percent to 8,400 points.
OMAN
* The index added 3.7 percent to 5,685 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 1.9 percent to 6,230 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.9 percent to 1,390 points.
(Editing by William Maclean)