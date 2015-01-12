* Petrochemicals fall on poor Q4 earnings, weak oil
* But earnings in other sectors generally strong
* Saudi Fransi, Saudi Hollandi rise on Q4 reports
* DAMAC climbs on Dubai listing
* Egypt's GB Auto soars on rights issue, investment plans
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Jan 12 Gulf stock markets ran out of
steam on Monday after several strong sessions as oil prices fell
by more than $1 a barrel, although positive fourth-quarter
corporate earnings supported individual stocks.
Brent crude traded below $49 after analysts at
Goldman Sachs cut their average forecast for the benchmark in
2015 to $50.40 a barrel from $83.75.
Saudi Arabia's stock index slipped 0.1 percent as
shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries
fell 1.9 percent; petrochemical industry earnings are under
major pressure from weak oil prices.
However Saudi banks, boosted by generally positive financial
results, offset most of petrochemicals' losses on Monday.
Saudi Hollandi Bank jumped 2.0 percent after it
beat analysts' expectations with a 33 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit. The lender made 461.9 million riyals
($123.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31; analysts
surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would post, on average, a
net profit of 433 million riyals.
Banque Saudi Fransi added 1.0 percent after
posting a 211 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, also
ahead of analyst forecasts.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index edged down 0.7 percent after rising
as much as 1.9 percent early in the session. Most stocks
declined and real estate developer DAMAC, which had
earlier in the day surged 21 percent from the last finish of its
London-listed shares as it listed in Dubai, closed just 1.8
percent higher.
"You cannot have a clear trend in the current environment,"
said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National
Investor in Abu Dhabi.
"The key point is oil prices. As long as investors don't
think that we have reached the bottom on oil, the market will be
trendless."
Abu Dhabi's bourse also edged down 0.7 percent, while Qatar
fell 0.9 percent. Petrochemicals-to-steel conglomerate
Industries Qatar tumbled 6.5 percent to 148.10 riyals
after plunging its daily 10 percent limit in the previous
session on a disappointing 2014 dividend proposal.
The stock has turned technically very bearish after
triggering this week a double top formed by this year's highs
and pointing in the medium term down to about 130 riyals.
Oman's benchmark rose 0.6 percent. Investment firm Al
Anwar Holding, up 4.0 percent, was the top gainer
after saying late on Sunday that its profit in the three months
to Dec. 31 had more than doubled to 3.7 million rials ($9.7
million).
Egypt's bourse jumped 2.2 percent in a broad rally.
GB Auto, the country's biggest listed vehicle
assembler and distributor, surged its daily 10 percent limit.
The firm's chief executive told Reuters last week that it was
working on a rights issue and planned to invest $1.5 billion to
build two new factories.
On Monday, the firm said the rights issue would be worth 960
million Egyptian pounds ($134 million).
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 3,749 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index lost 0.7 percent to 4,449 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 8,437 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 11,912 points.
EGYPT
* The index jumped 2.2 percent to 9,109 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.03 percent to 6,561 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 6,439 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index added 0.3 percent 1,430 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)