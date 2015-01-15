* Oil's rebound supports Saudi petrochemicals
* But kingdom's banks fall on weak Q4 earnings
* Lenders in Oman rally on strong results
* QNB, Industries Qatar weigh on Doha bourse again
* Egypt's rally pauses near major technical barrier
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Jan 15 Gulf stock markets diverged on
Thursday after a mixed set of fourth-quarter earnings, while
Egypt's bourse slowed its advance following three very strong
sessions.
Saudi Arabia's index fell 1.1 percent and Al Rajhi
Bank was the main drag, tumbling 4.9 percent after the
lender's fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates. Net
profit slipped 1.8 percent to 1.52 billion riyals ($405
million); analysts had expected 1.70 billion riyals.
Saudi Arabia's second-largest listed lender also said its
board was recommending a 0.75 riyal per share cash dividend for
the second half of 2014, down from the 1 riyal per share which
the bank paid for the second half of 2013.
Shares in the kingdom's largest lender, National Commercial
Bank, fell 1.5 percent after it reported a net profit
of 1.83 billion riyals for the fourth quarter, below analysts'
average forecast of 1.94 billion riyals.
Meanwhile, Wednesday's rebound in oil prices, which lifted
them above $48 per barrel, supported the petrochemicals sector,
whose index was flat in the otherwise weak market.
Industry leader Saudi Basic Industries climbed 1.6
percent.
UAE
Dubai's stock index added 0.8 percent as most
stocks in the emirate rose. Builder Arabtec was the
most traded stock and edged up 0.3 percent ahead of a board
meeting scheduled later on Thursday that was due discuss the
company's projects.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark edged down 0.6 percent as most
banks pulled back. National Bank of Abu Dhabi dropped
5.4 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank lost 1.8
percent.
Qatar slipped 0.1 percent as its two biggest stocks,
Industries Qatar and Qatar National Bank
lost 0.8 and 0.7 percent respectively. Industries Qatar lost
17.6 percent this week after proposing a dividend cut last
Thursday, while QNB's fourth-quarter earnings, reported on
Tuesday, came slightly short of analysts' forecasts.
OMAN, EGYPT
Oman's index added 1.3 percent, largely on the back
of banks. National Bank of Oman surged 5.0 percent
after its fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts' estimates; the
lender earned 13.2 million rials ($34.3 million) in the fourth
quarter while two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 10.8
million and 12.7 million rials.
Bank Dhofar surged 4.7 percent after it also beat
forecasts with a 9.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit.
Dhofar lender made 10.2 million rials in the quarter, while
analysts had expected 9.43 million rials and 9.66 million rials.
Even Bank Muscat, whose quarterly profit missed
analysts' estimates, gained 4.7 percent.
"Operating income nearly matched our forecast while the
higher-than-expected provisioning drove the net profit miss,"
NBK Capital said of Bank Muscat's results. "On the other hand,
the strong loan growth was a positive surprise."
Egypt's bourse inched up 0.1 percent to 9,556
points after adding more than 2 percent each day for three days
in a row. It is just below major technical resistance at
9,572-79 points, the peaks in November and December.
Commercial International Bank, the country's
biggest listed lender, was the main drag, pulling back 2.3
percent. The stock had risen 6.8 percent earlier this week.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 3,843 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.6 percent to 4,481 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.1 percent to 8,459 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 11,863 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 9,556 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.2 percent to 6,599 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 1.3 percent to 6,519 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.2 percent 1,428 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)