* Oil's plunge boosts Egypt's economic prospects

* Pound depreciation seen as positive for property

* Global Telecom surges on Djezzy deal report

* Weak Q4 results drag down Saudi Arabia

* But banks in Qatar, Kuwait rise despite earnings misses

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Jan 21 Low oil prices helped Egypt's stock index hit a 6-1/2-year closing high on Wednesday, as bets on property stocks and positive corporate news also buoyed sentiment. Gulf markets mostly edged down after unimpressive earnings reports.

Brent crude oil traded just above $48 per barrel on Wednesday, slightly up from Tuesday's close but down from $116 last June.

The Cairo benchmark added 0.5 percent to 9,856 points, rising above a major chart barrier at 9,831 points, September's multi-year peak, to reach to its highest finish since July 2008.

A clean break of the resistance - two straight daily closes above that level - would indicate the index could this year challenge the record high of 12,039 points hit in April 2008.

Global Telecom was one of the main supports, surging its daily 10 percent limit after Algerian news agency TSA cited sources to report that Global Telecom's $2.6 billion deal to sell a 51 percent stake in local operator Djezzy to the Algerian government had been agreed and would be signed next week.

Falling oil prices have driven a broad rally in the last few weeks, with cheaper crude likely to ease pressure on Egypt's budget and trade balance.

Also, the decision by Egypt's central bank this week to allow a gradual depreciation of the pound has fuelled bets on property stocks, on the assumption that Egyptians will use real estate as a hedge against a weaker national currency.

In another move that has supported the market, the central bank last week made a surprise 50 basis-point cut in its main interest rates.

"It's mainly due to the macro developments: the depreciation and the rate cut," Harshjit Oza, an analyst at the Cairo-based Naeem brokerage, said about the drivers of the rally.

"And then you have the earnings season coming along."

GULF SOFT

Meanwhile, most Gulf markets edged down after a series of poor fourth-quarter earnings reports.

Saudi Arabia's index fell 1.1 percent as shares in Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) tumbled 6.6 percent. The Gulf's largest miner reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 376 million riyals ($100 million) on Tuesday, missing analysts' average estimate of 490.2 million riyals.

Another major drag on the benchmark was retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co, down 6.3 percent; it reported a 20.3 percent fall in quarterly profit. It made 106.2 million riyals while analysts had forecast 144.7 million riyals.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co lost 6.1 percent after it swung to a net loss in the fourth quarter because of oil's plunge. It missed analysts' full-year earnings forecast by 60 percent.

Dubai's index edged down 0.7 percent and most stocks in the emirate declined. Abu Dhabi's bourse rose 0.4 percent as First Gulf Bank climbed 1.2 percent and Etisalat added 0.9 percent.

Trading volumes on both United Arab Emirate bourses were very low compared with those seen in the last few weeks.

Qatar slipped 0.1 percent, but Doha Bank surged 6.1 percent. The lender made a profit of 219 million riyals ($60.2 million) in the fourth quarter, well short of analysts' forecast of 307.7 million riyals.

But its board on Wednesday recommended a 2014 dividend of 4.0 riyals, which was in line with estimates. Also, the stock had dropped 3.9 percent in the previous session, indicating the market had expected poor earnings.

Kuwait's index added 0.3 percent as top lender National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) added 1.1 percent. The bank reported a 46.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit to 57.9 million dinars ($197 million), but also missed estimates after it did not book a gain from its sale of a stake in International Bank of Qatar. NBK had previously said it expected to book the gain in the quarter.

EFG Hermes had forecast a net profit of 60.2 million dinars in the period, while Global Investment House had forecast 88.3 million dinars. The results were in line with Global Investment House's expectations if the forecast gain from the IBQ sale was removed.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index fell 0.7 percent to 3,850 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index added 0.4 percent to 4,543 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 1.1 percent to 8,394 points.

QATAR

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 11,850 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 9,856 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 6,663 points.

OMAN

* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 6,638 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,434 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)