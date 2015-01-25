* Smooth Saudi transition positive for the region
* European Central Bank easing boosts global emerging
markets
* Abu Dhabi's FGB jumps ahead of Q4 results
* Dubai property sector slides after Deyaar's poor earnings
* But Dubai Islamic Bank rises on profit, dividend surprise
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Jan 25 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar were mixed in low-volume trade on Sunday as
most countries in the Middle East closed their bourses following
the death of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah.
His successor King Salman pledged continuity in energy and
foreign policies and moved quickly to appoint younger men as his
heirs. He appeared to settle the succession issue for years to
come by naming a deputy crown prince from his dynasty's next
generation.
Qatar's index rose 1.3 percent. Qatar National Bank
was the main support, surging 3.9 percent.
The bank will likely be the main local beneficiary of any
inflows to emerging market funds as a result of the European
Central Bank's plan for massive regional monetary stimulus.
The ECB's proposed quantitive easing pushed European stocks
to seven-year highs on Friday, while MSCI's emerging market
index, in which stocks from the UAE and Qatar are
included, added 0.8 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 1.0 percent as shares in First
Gulf Bank jumped 3.9 percent. The lender said on Sunday
that its board would review its 2014 financial results on
Wednesday and investors may be betting on a positive surprise.
Dubai's benchmark gave up early gains to close 0.5
percent lower, mostly due to declines in property stocks.
Emaar Malls dropped 3.2 percent, its parent Emaar
Properties fell 0.9 percent and Deyaar Development
tumbled 4.2 percent.
Deyaar's fourth-quarter profit fell 43 percent, Reuters
calculated based on major shareholder Dubai Islamic Bank's
(DIB) financial statement that was published on
Sunday.
The bank itself gained 0.9 percent after its fourth-quarter
profit rose 64.1 percent to 850 million dirhams ($231.4
million), according to Reuters calculations. Analysts polled by
Reuters on average forecast DIB's quarterly profit would be
678.62 million dirhams.
The bank's board also proposed a 0.4 dirhams cash dividend
for 2014, up from 0.25 dirhams in 2013 and above the average
estimate of 0.31 dirhams.
Trading volumes were low in Qatar and the UAE compared with
the last few weeks.
Stock markets in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain were
closed on Sunday because of King Abdullah's death and Egypt's
bourse was closed for Police Day and Revolution Day.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 3,862 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 1 percent to 4,570 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 1.3 percent to 11,847 points.
(Editing by Matt Smith)