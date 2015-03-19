* Saudi's Savola tumbles after strong dollar hits exports
* Emaar rebounds after denying rumours about chairman's
departure
* Arabtec slides before 2014 earnings
* OTMT's new project, EFG Hermes Q4 results lift Egypt
* Tunisia partially recovers losses due to museum attack
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, March 19 Gulf stock markets rebounded on
Thursday after a dovish statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve
lifted oil prices and sparked a rally in global equities, but
food maker Savola Group weighed on Saudi Arabia after a profit
warning.
Oil prices jumped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
indicated it would raise U.S. interest rates more slowly than
previously thought, overshadowing data showing U.S. crude
inventories at a record level. Prices pulled back slightly on
Thursday but still traded well off their Wednesday lows.
Saudi Arabia's main stock index edged up 0.4
percent, as petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries
jumped 2.0 percent after a heavy sell-off in the two previous
sessions.
Property-related stocks also did well: Emaar Economic City
surged its daily 10 percent limit, Saudi Real Estate
rose 5.1 percent and Dar Al Arkan jumped 2.4
percent.
King Salman this month replaced the housing minister after
pledging to speed efforts to end a shortage of homes in his
first address to the nation since becoming monarch in late
January. The move may have given investors hope that the real
estate sector will see a boost.
Meanwhile, Savola Group tumbled its daily 10
percent limit to 69.75 riyals after slashing its first-quarter
net profit forecast to 178 million riyals ($47.5 million) before
capital gains from 360 million riyals.
It blamed the revision on lower-than-expected retail sales
and currency devaluations in some foreign markets. The stock
broke chart support on its January low of 72.50 riyals, and its
next major support is at the December low of 63.50 riyals.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index rose 1.9 percent after dropping 3.6
percent in a panic sell-off on Wednesday. Developer Emaar
Properties surged 4.6 percent, dominating trading
volumes.
Emaar, Dubai's largest listed property firm, said on
Thursday it categorically denied rumours that its chairman
Mohamed Alabbar intended to leave the company.
There was speculation about Alabbar's role after he
participated at an investment conference in Egypt last week in a
presentation about the construction of a new $45 billion capital
city for the country. Emaar subsequently said it was not
involved in the project but that Capital City Partners, another
firm co-founded by Alabbar, was engaged in it.
Builder Arabtec, however, fell 0.8 percent as its
board prepared to review 2014 results after Thursday's close.
Abu Dhabi's stock index rose 1.3 percent despite a
9.0 percent plunge by major lender National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, which went ex-dividend.
Qatar's bourse rose 0.9 percent although another
ex-dividend stock, Qatar Navigation, tumbled 4.8
percent. Telecommunications operator Ooredoo jumped
2.8 percent even after it warned investors its revenue would
fall by as much as 3 percent this year.
Egypt's index edged up 0.4 percent as Orascom
Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) jumped 3.4 percent
after signing an agreement with French firm Lafarge to
work jointly on a new waste management project.
The Sawiris family, which controls OTMT, also has a stake in
the French company. Nassef Sawiris, the second-biggest
shareholder and board member of Lafarge, said on Thursday that
talks to save the planned tie-up with Switzerland's Holcim
were "progressing well". Holcim this week contested
the deal price and leadership of the new firm.
Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes rose 0.9
percent after posting a net profit of 706.99 million pounds
($92.7 million) for 2014 against a net loss of 334.98 million
pounds in 2013.
The main Tunisian stock index rebounded 1.4
percent after dropping 2.5 percent on Wednesday because of the
militant attack on the national museum in Tunis, which killed 20
foreign tourists in the worst attack on the country in more than
a decade.
Beyond the short-term blow to tourism and possibly foreign
investment, there is concern about the potential impact of the
security threat on Tunisia's transition to stable democratic
government.
But the government's firm response to the attack - hostages
were rescued quickly and on Thursday, authorities said they
would deploy the army to major cities and arrested four people -
may have eased some investors' fears.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 9,174 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.9 percent to 3,473 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 1.3 percent to 4,338 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 11,524 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 9,518 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.6 percent to 6,435 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 6,220 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 1,459 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)