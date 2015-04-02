* Oil supports most Gulf markets but then drops, dampening Saudi

* First Saudi casualty reported in Yemen conflict

* Dubai jumps on heavy volume after crossing chart barrier

* Arabtec confirms agreement on first phase of Egypt project

* Edita rush dampens other stocks in Egypt

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, April 2 Most Gulf markets rose alongside oil on Thursday but fresh weakness in the commodity late in the day dampened sentiment in Saudi Arabia. Egyptian investors dumped most stocks in order to buy newly listed food maker Edita .

Brent oil rallied late on Wednesday and held near $57 per barrel early on Thursday, but then dropped 3 percent as investors appeared to be taking the view that nuclear talks with Iran would be successful, allowing more crude onto the market.

The main Saudi stock index, which had risen as much as 0.7 percent early in the day, closed 0.9 percent lower with most stocks in the red. Another factor that may have hurt local sentiment was an attack on Saudi Arabian border guards from Yemen which killed one and injured 10 people, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The incident, in which border guards came under fire from a mountainous area in Yemen, was the first of its kind on Saudi Arabia's soil since the kingdom assembled a military coalition last month to fight Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Analysts have said any major spillover of military conflict beyond Yemen's border and into the oil-rich Gulf states, though unlikely, could trigger a fresh round of selling in local stock markets.

Saudi Telecom also weighed on the index on Thursday as it went ex-dividend, dropping 3.0 percent.

UAE, EGYPT

Other Gulf markets had closed before oil's drop and were mostly positive.

Dubai's stock index jumped 2.4 percent to 3,615 points on heavy volume after rising above technical resistance at its late March high of 3,538 points. The break triggered a minor bullish right triangle pointing up to the 3,800-point area.

Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed property developer, surged 6.3 percent and the second-biggest stock in the sector, DAMAC, added 7.7 percent.

Builder Arabtec gained 5.2 percent after Egypt's Middle East News Agency reported that the Cairo government had approved Arabtec's proposals on a deal to build one million housing units in Egypt.

After the market closed, Arabtec said it had agreed terms with Egypt's Ministry of Housing for the first phase of the project and would sign the contract "at the earliest opportunity". This will consist of 100,000 units to be built in Egypt's El Obour and Badr districts.

Abu Dhabi's market climbed 1.0 percent as most blue chips rallied, with the exception of telecommunications firm Etisalat, whose shares stopped carrying the 2014 dividend and fell 2.2 percent.

Qatar rose 1.5 percent in another broad rally. Industries Qatar, the Gulf's second-biggest petrochemicals producer, jumped 2.2 percent.

Egypt's bourse was the weakest among major Middle East markets, dropping 2.3 percent as investors rushed to buy shares in food maker Edita, which started trading on Thursday and is not part of the benchmark.

Edita, whose public offer was heavily oversubscribed, surged 16.2 percent from its offer price to 21.50 Egyptian pounds and dominated trading volumes. The company said on Wednesday it targeted sales of more than 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($328 million) in 2015, a 32 percent increase from 2014.

Food is seen as a fast-growing sector in the most populous Arab nation of about 90 million people, and Edita estimates its share of the snacks market in Egypt at 13-14 percent.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 0.9 percent to 8,734 points.

DUBAI

* The index jumped 2.4 percent to 3,615 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index climbed 1.0 percent to 4,539 points.

QATAR

* The index rose 1.5 percent to 11,699 points.

EGYPT

* The index dropped 2.3 percent to 8,892 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 6,221 points.

OMAN

* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 6,268 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 1,428 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)