* Rising Saudi turnover suggests short-term bottom formed
* Property developers surge after slide due to land tax plan
* Low-priced speculative shares boost Dubai
* Kuwait's Ithmaar Bank up on hopes for return to
profitability
* Egypt bounces after three-week slide
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, April 7 Major Gulf stock markets rose on
the back of stronger oil prices on Tuesday, while Egypt began
rebounding after a three-week bout of heavy profit-taking.
Brent crude jumped nearly 6 percent on Monday to
$58.24 a barrel, its highest since March 27, although it
partially dropped back to $57.52 on Tuesday.
That was enough to trigger a 2.1 percent rise in the Saudi
stock index to 8,802 points as daily turnover more than
doubled. The index rose further from chart support at the March
low of 8,497 points, which was tested and held on Sunday, and
may now be at least a short-term bottom for the market.
Dar Al Arkan, the most heavily traded stock,
climbed 5.5 percent and Emaar Economic City jumped 9.7
percent. Both property developers were bouncing after suffering
steep falls since late March, when authorities said they planned
to tax undeveloped land.
Saudi stocks rose across many sectors, with petrochemical
firm Saudi Kayan up 3.4 percent and telecommunications
operator Zain Saudi gaining 2.4 percent.
Dubai's market rose only modestly in early trade but added
to its gain in response to the Saudi surge. The Dubai index
rose 1.8 percent, mostly on the back of low-priced
speculative shares.
Gulf Finance House jumped 8.6 percent in its
heaviest trade since January 2014, after a 15 percent leap on
Monday.
The Qatari index climbed 0.9 percent as petrochemical
producer Industries Qatar, sensitive to oil prices,
gained 2.4 percent and Barwa Real Estate rose 1.3
percent.
Kuwait's market edged up 0.3 percent. Apart from
Gulf Finance House, which followed its Dubai-listed
shares up, Ithmaar Bank was a big gainer; the
Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank rose 3.4 percent. The stock
has been strong since April 1 when the Gulf Daily news quoted
chief executive Ahmed Abdul Rahim as saying the bank expected to
return to profitability this year.
The Egyptian stock index, which sank on Monday to
15 percent below February's multi-year peak, rebounded 2.5
percent on Tuesday, although modest turnover was a negative
technical sign.
Among major gainers, Global Telecom rose 3.9
percent to 3.43 Egyptian pounds, breaking the end-March peak of
3.39 pounds. This triggered a minor double bottom formed by the
lows since late March and pointing up to 3.58 pounds.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 2.1 percent to 8,802 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.8 percent to 3,777 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 4,560 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.9 percent to 11,834 points.
EGYPT
* The index jumped 2.5 percent to 8,716 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 6,229 points.
OMAN
* The index was flat at 6,297 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 1,438 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)