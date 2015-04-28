* Investors generally ignore strong Egyptian earnings
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 28 Egypt's bourse fell to a
four-month low on Tuesday because of the introduction of taxes
on capital gains and dividends this month, while most Gulf stock
markets barely moved, awaiting news on U.S. oil inventories and
interest rates.
The Cairo index slid 1.9 percent to 8,331 points,
its lowest level since Dec. 18, ignoring positive news such as
first-quarter earnings.
Egypt's second-biggest listed property developer Palm Hills
, for instance, tumbled 5.7 percent despite saying that
first-quarter net profit had more than quadrupled to 215 million
Egyptian pounds ($28.2 million).
Market players have blamed the continuing sell-off on
regulations for taxes on capital gains and dividends. The new
rules have been criticised by the head of the Egyptian stock
exchange among others; he said they were too complex. Fund
managers complain they are too burdensome.
The taxes were originally introduced in July 2014 but could
not be implemented without detailed bylaws which the government
approved this month. The Egyptian Association for Financing and
Investment Studies and a group of investors filed a lawsuit this
week seeking to scrap them.
Another concern is Egypt's continuing shortage of foreign
currency, which hurts companies that rely on imports of goods,
feedstock or equipment. Through administrative measures,
authorities appear to have largely stamped out the currency
black market, but this has made it more difficult for some firms
to obtain hard currency.
The Egyptian benchmark has strong technical support at its
December low of 8,125 points.
SAUDI, DUBAI
In the Gulf, Saudi Arabia's index was nearly flat as
Brent oil stood unchanged ahead of weekly U.S. crude
inventory data. Crude reserves are expected to hit another high,
but a weaker dollar helped to put a floor under oil prices on
Tuesday.
Equities investors across the world were cautious before the
two-day U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting starting
later on Tuesday.
Market expectations for a U.S. interest rate increase have
been pushed further down the road, with few investors now
expecting a rate hike in June and most predicting a move later
this year.
But there is risk associated with this week's Fed meeting
because the U.S. dollar's strength has hurt Gulf-based exporters
such as Savola Group, Saudi Arabia's top food maker.
Savola shares fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday. Dubai property stocks
are also sensitive to the U.S. rate outlook.
Saudi Arabian heavyweights Saudi Basic Industries
and National Commercial Bank were among the main
supports on Tuesday, climbing 0.5 percent each.
Most other Gulf markets also moved 0.1 percent or less, with
the exception of Dubai, which climbed 0.7 percent to a
new 4-1/2-month closing high of 4,182 points. It faces major
technical resistance at 4,251 points, the 200-day average.
Emaar Malls was one of the main supports, jumping
2.9 percent. Dubai brokerage Arqaam Capital said this week it
expected index compiler MSCI to add the stock to its emerging
market index in the May 12 semi-annual index review.
Conglomerate Dubai Investments jumped 4.2 percent
to 2.99 dirhams, attracting the attention of investors focused
on technical analysis as it rose above its mid-April peak of
2.96 dirhams.
But telecommunications operator du lost 1.0 percent
after reporting a 0.6 percent fall in first-quarter profit. The
firm made 487.1 million dirhams ($132.6 million); analysts
polled by Reuters had on average forecast 564.7 million dirhams.
Qatar's index inched up 0.1 percent and Qatar
Navigation (Milaha) climbed 1.5 percent, even though
the company warned investors of a challenging 2015 on Monday,
saying conditions in its offshore business remain weak and its
investment business is exposed to instability in local equity
markets.
The shipping and offshore service firm reported a 4 percent
rise in first-quarter net profit to 365 million riyals ($100.3
million). That was in line with the forecast from QNB Financial
Services, which had expected 370.3 million riyals.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index inched up 0.02 percent to 9,713 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged up 0.7 percent to 4,182 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 4,673 points.
QATAR
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 12,210 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.9 percent to 8,331 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.1 percent to 6,360 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,323 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 1,390 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)