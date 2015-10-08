* Orascom Telecom surges, Beltone soars on M&A plan * Egypt financial and investment stocks generally strong * Cairo trading volume highest this year * Saudi petchems up despite slight pull-back in oil * QNB edges down although Q3 earnings beat forecasts By Andrew Torchia DUBAI, Oct 8 News that Orascom Telecom Media and Technology is seeking to buy Beltone Financial boosted Egypt's stock market on Thursday, while rebounding petrochemical shares continued to buoy Saudi Arabia. Orascom Telecom and Act Financial want to buy Beltone for 650 million Egyptian pounds ($83 million), Orascom said in a statement to the bourse. That was bullish news for a market that has been hit in recent months by sluggish economic growth and foreign exchange shortages. Orascom shares surged 8.6 percent and Beltone soared 20.8 percent. The Cairo stock index climbed 1.9 percent. Financial and investment firms in general were strong on the news of interest in the financial sector, with EFG Hermes gaining 4.8 percent and Qalaa Holdings surging 7.7 percent. Trading volume in the Egyptian market shot up to its highest level this year, a positive technical signal. The index has formed a gradual uptrend channel from August's 20-month low. Saudi Arabia's index, which had jumped 1.9 percent on Wednesday in response to a leap in oil prices, added 1.1 percent even though oil prices fell back slightly. In a signal that some investors are betting that oil may finally have bottomed, petrochemical shares stayed strong, with Saudi Basic Industries climbing 5.2 percent. Telecommunications firm Mobily, beaten down this year by an earnings restatement scandal, continued recovering, adding 6.0 percent. The company said arbitration proceedings in a dispute over its claims against rival operator Zain Saudi , which have hurt its earnings, were progressing. However, Yanbu Cement dropped 2.3 percent after reporting that net profit fell 11 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter to 145 million riyals ($38.7 million). Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai's index dropped 0.1 percent. Builder Arabtec, the most heavily traded stock, slipped 1.6 percent but blue chip developer Emaar Properties added 0.6 percent. Abu Dhabi fell 0.9 percent as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank pulled back 1.8 percent. Qatar's market edged down 0.3 percent; Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest listed lender, fell by the same amount after it posted a 6.1 percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 3.11 billion riyals ($854 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 2.94 billion riyals. THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index rose 1.1 percent to 7,685 points. DUBAI * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 3,706 points. ABU DHABI * The index fell 0.9 percent to 4,546 points. QATAR * The index edged down 0.3 percent to 11,755 points. EGYPT * The index surged 1.9 percent to 7,492 points. KUWAIT * The index dropped 0.5 percent to 5,709 points. OMAN * The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,867 points. BAHRAIN * The index fell 1.1 percent to 1,255 points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)