* Saudi's National Industrialization reports surprise loss
* Khodari loss may indicate state spending slowing
* But some Saudi petchems continue rally
* "Double whammy" for Gulf from tighter fiscal, monetary
policy
* Many Egyptian shares strong despite currency depreciation
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Oct 19 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell
on Monday after disappointing third-quarter earnings at several
companies, while Egypt rebounded from two days of losses because
of worries about currency depreciation.
The main Saudi index lost 0.4 percent as industrial
materials maker National Industrialization Co (Tasnee)
tumbled 8.0 percent after reporting a surprise quarterly loss,
which it blamed on "lower average sales prices and lower sales
volumes".
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) slid 4.3 percent
after reporting third-quarter net profit plunged 83.5 percent
plunge to 79.9 million riyals ($21.3 million); analysts had
forecast 209 million to 265 million riyals.
Construction company Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and
Sons sank 7.9 percent after recording a loss. It said
new contract awards in the third quarter slumped to 31 million
riyals compared with 554.6 million riyals of new work in the
same period of 2014 - possibly a sign government spending and
construction activity in Saudi Arabia is slowing because of low
oil prices.
Buy-backs of petrochemical shares, which have been depressed
by low oil prices, continued, helping Saudi Basic Industries
to edge up 0.3 percent. National Petrochemical Co
soared 9.5 percent after reporting a 31 percent jump
in quarterly profit.
Other Gulf markets moved narrowly in modest volumes. Qatar's
index rose 0.2 percent; the most heavily traded stock,
Vodafone Qatar, adding 1.7 percent.
Commercial Bank of Qatar dropped 1.8 percent after
reporting a quarterly net profit of 275.9 million riyals ($75.8
million), down from 486.5 million riyals in the same period last
year. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 495.4 million
riyals.
Dubai's index slipped 0.1 percent to 3,704 points.
The biggest Dubai bank, Emirates NBD, sank 2.3
percent.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.3 percent. Telecomms company
Etisalat, which had risen 22 percent since late
August, added a further 0.7 percent.
With oil prices low, most Gulf Arab governments tightening
spending in response and Gulf currencies strong because of their
pegs to the U.S. dollar, some investors see little upside in
regional markets.
"It is increasingly certain that next year will see a
slowdown in economic activity due to the double whammy of
tightening fiscal and monetary policies," Tarek Fadlallah, chief
executive officer at Nomura Asset Management Middle East, said
in a report.
"Companies are already feeling the affects of this multiple
tightening phenomenon and it is now likely that GCC (Gulf
Cooperation Council) firms will experience a profit recession
over the next few quarters."
Egypt's market rebounded 1.1 percent after dropping
the two previous days. The central bank allowed the pound to
weaken slightly, which investors think is a signal that another
round of managed depreciation may be starting.
The pound's official rate has dropped to 7.9301 per dollar
from 7.7301 on Thursday. Some analysts think it may reach about
8.50 in coming months, as the central bank tries to correct the
country's endemic foreign exchange shortage.
All of the 10 most heavily traded stocks on Monday were
higher, however, suggesting investors have long expected the
pound to weaken.
Egyptian Resorts, which may benefit if a weaker
currency boosts tourism, climbed 5.1 percent in heavy trade.
Real estate companies, considered a hedge against currency
depreciation, also performed well with Talaat Mostafa
up 4.1 percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index dropped 0.4 percent to 7,765 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 3,704 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.3 percent to 4,578 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 11,788 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 1.1 percent to 7,622 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 5,784 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.02 percent to 5,924 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 1,248 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)