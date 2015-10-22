* Saudi considering wide range of fiscal reforms
* Many could hurt corporate profits
* Uncertainty over policy pushes CDS to three-year highs
* Mobily plunges on surprise Q3 loss
* Amer, Porto absorb liquidity as they resume trade in Egypt
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Oct 22 Worries that Saudi Arabia may cut
subsidies and state spending and raise taxes to cover its budget
deficits in an era of cheap oil once again hurt its stock market
on Thursday, with a negative effect on neighbouring markets.
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that
Riyadh was considering a wide range of fiscal reforms - many of
which could hurt corporate profits, at least initially - to cope
with a budget gap that would total well over $100 billion this
year.
That pushed the Saudi stock index down 2.7 percent on
Wednesday and it slid a further 1.3 percent on Thursday.
Petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries dropped
1.2 percent; the government could raise money by lifting
subsidised, ultra-low gas feedstock prices for the industry.
Banks were also weak with Alinma, the most heavily
traded stock, down 2.1 percent.
After dropping back in late August and September, five-year
Saudi credit default swaps, used to insure
against the risk of a sovereign debt default, have resumed
rising and are around three-year highs above 130 points.
That level implies a probability of default of less than 10
percent, but it still indicates Saudi Arabia is more likely to
default than the Philippines, whose CDS are at
106 points.
Telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
plunged 10.1 percent after reporting a surprise third-quarter
loss that it attributed to rising expenses, even though it
slashed its capital spending.
Rival Zain Saudi tumbled 4.0 percent after
reporting a narrower third-quarter loss that matched analysts'
forecasts.
There were several gainers among the 10 most active stocks,
however. Miner Ma'aden added 2.1 percent while Atheeb
Telecom climbed 1.9 percent after reporting a 3.6
million riyal ($960,000) net profit for the third quarter, which
was only its second quarterly profit since the start of 2012.
GULF, EGYPT
The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have stronger finances
and are much more able to cope with cheap oil than Saudi Arabia,
but a Saudi economic slump could hurt investor and consumer
sentiment across the region.
Dubai's stock index dropped 1.0 percent on
Thursday. Construction firm Drake and Scull, which has
considerable business in Saudi Arabia, fell 1.6 percent.
Abu Dhabi slid 1.0 percent as real estate developer
Aldar Properties sank 3.3 percent.
Qatar's index lost 0.7 percent as Barwa Real
Estate dropped 1.7 percent. But Qatar Gas Transport Co
(Nakilat) rose 1.5 percent after posting a 7.6
percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 266.1 million riyals
($73.1 million); QNB Financial Services had forecast 274.8
million riyals.
Egypt's index dropped 0.8 percent as liquidity
migrated from other stocks to property developer Amer Group
, which resumed trading after a three-day suspension as
it split into two firms.
Amer itself swung widely before closing down 7.1 percent in
its heaviest trade since February 2014. The new firm,
Porto Group, was by far the market's most active stock
and last traded at 0.42 Egyptian pounds after fluctuating
between 0.36 and 0.43.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.3 percent to 7,383 points.
DUBAI
* The index dropped 1.0 percent to 3,588 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 1.0 percent to 4,485 points.
QATAR
* The index lost 0.7 percent to 11,585 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 7,611 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 5,781 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 5,906 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 1,254 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)