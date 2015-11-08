* U.S. rate rise could add to monetary squeeze in Gulf
* Saudi stock index tests, holds technical support
* UAE property stocks hit hard
* Air Arabia tumbles after Q3 misses estimates
* Egypt state banks struggle to support currency
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Nov 8 The threat of a U.S. interest rate
hike in December dragged down major Middle East stock markets on
Sunday, illustrating how fragile investor sentiment in the
region has become in the face of low oil prices.
Short-term U.S. bond yields rose to their highest in five
years on Friday after very strong U.S. jobs data for October
boosted the likelihood that the Fed will raise rates before
year's end.
Money market rates have already been rising in the Gulf as
liquidity shrinks because of lower oil revenues. Higher U.S.
rates could intensify the simultaneous fiscal and monetary
squeeze in the region.
The Saudi stock index dropped as much as 1.9 percent
during the day but closed 0.6 percent lower at 6,923 points,
holding technical support at its August low of 6,921 points. It
was the second test of that support since last week.
Real estate developer Dar Al Arkan lost 0.8
percent. Saudi Printing and Packaging, which had begun
tumbling on Thursday as a bubble in the stock burst, plunged a
further 10 percent.
Oil prices fell as much as 2 percent on Friday, with Brent
ending below $48 a barrel. That hit petrochemical
producers such as Saudi Basic Industries, which sank
1.5 percent.
DUBAI, EGYPT
The U.S. interest rate threat had the biggest impact on
markets in the United Arab Emirates through real estate
developers. The dirham's peg to the U.S. dollar could force the
UAE central bank to raise rates, while appreciation of the
dirham alongside the dollar may deter foreign buying of Dubai
property by inflating prices.
The Dubai stock index sank 3.0 percent as blue chip
Emaar Properties slipped 4.7 percent and Deyaar
Properties lost 5.6 percent.
Air Arabia fell 5.2 percent after reporting a 6
percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 235 million dirhams
($64 million). Analysts had on average predicted 300 million
dirhams.
However, delivery firm Aramex gained 2.2 percent.
It has been on an uptrend since Oct. 28, when its chief
executive told Reuters that the company had several acquisitions
in the pipeline and was expecting to close deals valued in range
of $150 million in the next two quarters.
Abu Dhabi's index lost 1.6 percent as Aldar
Properties, the most heavily traded stock, dropped 5.8
percent.
Qatar's index fell 1.9 percent with petrochemical
producer Industries Qatar losing 2.9 percent and
drilling rig provider Gulf International Services
slipping 4.3 percent.
Egypt's stock index sank 2.6 percent. With a big
external deficit and low foreign exchange reserves, Egypt is
ill-placed to withstand higher U.S. interest rates, which could
hasten a currency devaluation that many think is inevitable.
Egypt's two largest state banks have launched savings
certificates for Egyptian pounds with an interest rate of 12.5
percent to support the currency, local media and bankers said on
Sunday, increasing the likelihood of an Egyptian central bank
rate hike next month.
Property developer Palm Hills dropped 4.9 percent,
giving up almost all of its 5.2 percent jump on Thursday, when
it reported a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit of
182.02 million Egyptian pounds ($22.7 million) after minority
interests versus 129.70 million pounds a year
ago.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 6,923 points.
DUBAI
* The index tumbled 3.0 percent to 3,347 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 1.6 percent to 4,194 points.
QATAR
* The index dropped 1.9 percent to 11,222 points.
EGYPT
* The index sank 2.6 percent to 7,347 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,777 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.05 percent to 5,915 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 1,247 points.
