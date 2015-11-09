* Egyptians fear one-off devaluation, interest rate hike
* Blow to Sinai tourism could increase pressure
* Alexandria Containers surges in heavy trade
* Saudi index bounces from technical support
* Dubai's Amanat weak after nine-month earnings
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Nov 9 Egypt's stock market went on
sliding on Monday because of fears of a currency devaluation and
higher interest rates, while most major Gulf markets rebounded.
The Egyptian equities index, which sank 2.6 percent
on Sunday, lost a further 2.8 percent on Monday. Strong U.S.
economic data at the end of last week suggested a rate hike
there next month, pressuring the Egyptian pound.
Meanwhile, Egypt's two largest state banks launched Egyptian
pound savings certificates with a high 12.5 percent interest
rate. Traders speculated this could be part of preparations for
the central bank to abandon a slow, managed depreciation of the
pound and instead engineer a large, one-off devaluation.
Such an approach might be positive for the stock market in
the long run by dealing decisively with a hard currency shortage
that has overshadowed the market for years.
But it would be risky; the central bank might find it hard
to stabilise the pound at a lower level, and it might need to
raise domestic interest rates to deter fresh capital outflows.
"Obviously, higher rates mean more pain to leveraged
companies, higher required rate of return, and lower equity
valuations," Pharos Securities said in a note. "We are biased to
conservatism and hence advise clients to remain cautious."
Yields rose only marginally on Monday at an auction of five-
and 10-year government bonds, which was fully subscribed. But
central bank officials did not clarify their intentions and the
uncertainty pushed Egyptian debt insurance costs up to 18-month
highs.
Growing evidence that last week's crash of a Russian
airliner in the Sinai was caused by a bomb may add to pressure
for currency depreciation by hurting tourism revenues.
London-based Capital Economics estimated Egypt's tourism
receipts could fall as much as $3.5 billion in the next 12
months.
Shares in Commercial International Bank tumbled
6.9 percent on Monday and property developer Palm Hills
Development fell 5.5 percent.
A few stocks that might benefit from currency depreciation
rose. Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling, which
could win more business if a weaker currency encourages foreign
shippers to use its services, jumped 10 percent in its heaviest
trade since June 2011.
Telecom Egypt, which as a telecommunications firm
is seen as a defensive stock, outperformed, losing only 0.5
percent.
GULF
The Saudi stock index, which had dropped 0.6
percent on Sunday in response to the U.S. interest rate
threat, bounced from technical support at its August low of
6,921 points. It climbed 1.3 percent to 7,105 points.
Petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries
jumped 3.1 percent and insurer SABB Takaful added 4.9
percent.
Saudi Printing and Packaging, which began
tumbling on Thursday as a bubble in the stock burst, swung
wildly. It plunged a further 10 percent in early trade but
closed 10 percent higher.
Saudi central bank governor Fahad al-Mubarak sought to
reassure the financial markets on Monday, telling Ekhbariya
Television that commercial banks had plenty of spare cash and a
recent rise in money rates was partly due to seasonal factors.
The three-month Saudi interbank offered rate
jumped to 1.00375 percent on Monday, its highest level since
2009, from around 0.78 percent in late July, boosted by the
drain on liquidity from government bond issues to cover a huge
budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
The Dubai stock index, which sank 3 percent on
Sunday, rebounded 1.0 percent. Emaar Properties added
1.5 percent.
But healthcare and education investment company Amanat
Holdings, which listed last November, fell 0.9
percent after reporting a net profit of 7 million dirhams ($1.9
million) for the nine months through September. The vast bulk of
its earnings came from profits on Islamic deposits rather than
investments in other companies.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.8 percent as Aldar
Properties, the most heavily traded stock, rebounded
2.6 percent.
Qatar fell 0.5 percent, however, as petrochemical
producer Industries Qatar slid 1.3 percent.
