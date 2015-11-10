* More Egyptian state banks hike saving certificate rates * Market fears devaluation, monetary tightening or both * Central bank not clarifying intentions to market * Qatar drops after minister warns of subsidy, tax reforms * Kuwait's Agility rises after Q3 earnings By Andrew Torchia DUBAI, Nov 10 Egypt's stock market dropped sharply for a third straight day on Tuesday because of speculation about a possible currency devaluation or rise in local interest rates. Gulf markets fell, with Qatar hit by concern about looming austerity policies. The Egyptian index tumbled 4.4 percent to 6,825 points, bringing its losses in the past three trading days to 9.5 percent. It broke through technical support at its September low; the next support is its August low of 6,641 points. Strong U.S. economic data on Friday raised expectations for a U.S. rate hike next month. Meanwhile, the Russian airliner crash in the Sinai threatens to slash Egyptian tourism revenues. With sagging foreign exchange reserves, Egypt is in poor shape to cope with either threat. Its debt insurance costs surged to 18-month highs on Monday and its dollar bond prices fell sharply. Two more Egyptian state banks said on Tuesday they were raising interest rates on their three-year savings certificates to 12.5 percent from 10 percent, bringing the number of banks doing this to four. Investors think this could be a prelude to a devaluation, a domestic interest rate rise or possibly both. The central bank has not clarified its intentions, leaving investors uncertain. Property firm Palm Hills Development plunged 6.3 percent and investment firm Qalaa Holdings lost 4.4 percent. Commercial and International Bank sank 6.2 percent. There were rises for a few companies that might benefit from a weaker currency. Exporter Suez Cement gained 3.5 percent while Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Co rose 6.2 percent after a 10 percent leap on Monday. GULF Qatar, usually among the most stable of Gulf markets, dropped 2.0 percent in a broad-based sell-off. Petrochemicals and metals producer Industries Qatar sank 2.4 percent. Saleh Mohammed al-Nabit, Qatar's Minister of Development Planning and Statistics, said in a speech on Monday that the government must urgently consider reforms to its subsidy and tax systems in light of low oil and gas prices. He also said the government had to be more disciplined in spending. Wealthy Qatar is in no danger of running out of money, but top officials' comments since last week have pointed to a new mood of austerity. Other Gulf markets were depressed by low oil prices and weak global equities. The Saudi index dropped 0.4 percent, although miner Ma'aden stood out, climbing 3.0 percent. Dubai's stock index dropped 2.4 percent as Emaar Properties fell 3.7 percent. Abu Dhabi lost 0.6 percent as Aldar Properties sank 2.6 percent, despite reporting a 9.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 634.3 million dirhams ($172.7 million), beating SICO Bahrain's forecast of 490.7 million dirhams. In Kuwait, logistics giant Agility climbed 2.0 percent after reporting a 5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 13.7 million dinars ($45.1 million); SICO Bahrain had forecast 12.7 million dinars. Kuwait's stock index was almost flat. TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index dropped 0.4 percent to 6,987 points. DUBAI * The index fell 2.4 percent to 3,300 points. ABU DHABI * The index dropped 0.6 percent to 4,199 points. QATAR * The index sank 2.0 percent to 10,947 points. EGYPT * The index tumbled 4.4 percent to 6,825 points. KUWAIT * The index edged down 0.01 percent to 5,787 points. OMAN * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,894 points. BAHRAIN * The index fell 0.9 percent to 1,239 points. (editing by John Stonestreet)