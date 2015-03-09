(Adds details and background on the visit)
RABAT, March 9 France is calling for a U.N.
Security Council meeting on March 27 to discuss the situation of
minorities in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius
said on Monday.
Fabius told a news conference in Rabat he would chair the
meeting which would discuss the problems of Christians and other
minorities in the region.
Islamic State militants have killed hundreds of Iraq and
Syrian Yazidis and Christians, burying some alive and taking
hundreds of women as slaves.
Last month, Islamist militants loyal to the Islamic State
group released a video that appeared to show the beheading of 21
Egyptian Christians in Libya.
"It (the meeting) will affirm that we are on the side of
minorities, and we do not accept them to be persecuted" he said.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Ralph Boulton)