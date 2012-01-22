DUBAI Jan 22 Morgan Stanley
appointed Klaus Froehlich and Amr Diab as its investment banking
co-heads for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), a
spokesman for the bank confirmed on Sunday.
Froehlich was most recently head of MENA capital markets at
the bank, while Diab was responsible for the Egyptian and North
African region.
The U.S. investment bank posted forecast-beating
fourth-quarter results last week helped by cost cuts and a
strong performance at its equity trading
business.
In November, the bank named Kamal Jabre as chairman and
chief executive for MENA, replacing Habib Achkar, who relocated
to Europe as vice chairman in the bank's senior relationship
management group.