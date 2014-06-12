(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya,
Nigeria and now Iraq: the crude oil market has weathered a long
list of actual and threatened supply shocks with remarkable
calm.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA), unplanned disruptions have removed around 2.5 million
barrels per day from the crude market since the start of 2011.
But for most of that time, Brent, the international marker,
has traded in a narrow range around $105 per barrel and daily
price volatility has fallen to the lowest level for 20 years.
The absence of volatility despite increasing chaos across
much of the Middle East and Africa has been the oil market's
most surprising characteristic.
To paraphrase Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional detective
Sherlock Holmes: the oil prices are the dog that did not bark in
the night time ("Silver Blaze" 1894).
INCREASING CHAOS
The market has been able to absorb lost supply because
demand growth has been moderate and alternative supplies have
been available from North American shale and Saudi Arabia.
U.S. output of crude and condensates has risen by around 2
million barrels a day since 2011, and Saudi Arabia has increased
its own liquids production by a similar amount over the same
period, according to the EIA.
Net U.S. oil imports have fallen to the lowest in nearly
three decades, as domestic production rises and demand falls.
In Europe, too, demand for gasoline and diesel is stagnant
or falling as vehicles become more efficient and consumers use
their cars much less than in the past.
But these factors do not fully explain why oil prices have
been so steady in the face of so much "geopolitical risk".
Among the core members of the Organization of Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC): one is a failed state (Libya); two
more appear to be disintegrating amid worsening violence (Iraq
and Nigeria); one is under crippling sanctions (Iran); and there
are question marks over the future of another following the
death of a charismatic leader (Venezuela).
Only Saudi Arabia and its close allies Kuwait and the United
Arab Emirates appear stable and reliable crude suppliers.
CONCENTRATION RISK
But look beyond the headline interruptions and oil supplies
have become a much more diverse place since the oil shocks of
the 1970s and 1980s. They have had to be because of the
uncertainty and interruptions in supplies from the traditional
exporters. In that diversity lies greater security for oil
consumers.
The oil shocks of 1973 and 1979 accelerated the development
of new oil provinces in Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico, the North
Sea and on the territory of the former Soviet Union, which are
still producing today, though most of them at reduced rates.
Uncertainty about traditional supplies, and the resource
nationalism of many OPEC members, encouraged the development of
less conventional resources such as deepwater, oil sands and now
shale.
As a result, the oil market now has many more sources of
supply than in the early 1980s.
One way to measure the diversity of supplies is to construct
a Herfindahl-Hirschman Index for the crude oil market.
Antitrust lawyers employ H-H indices to measure the degree
of market concentration or monopoly power in a market.
Ecologists measure the diversity in a population using a related
measure known as the Simpson index.
The index ranges from zero to 1. If production is controlled
entirely by a single firm or country, the H-H index is 1. If
there are a large number of small firms each supplying just a
tiny fraction of the market, the index approaches zero.
In the case of oil producing nations, the H-H index stood at
around 0.11 in 1981, roughly the same as if the whole market was
equally shared among just nine countries. If the United States
is excluded, the H-H index was 0.16, as if the market was shared
equally between just six countries.
By 2009, these measures of market concentration had fallen
to 0.056 and 0.068 respectively, as if the market was shared
among 18 or 14 equal-sized producers.
Market concentration has since increased a little, as the
United States has become a giant producer once again,
interruptions have taken their toll, and Saudi Arabia has
boosted its output.
But even after these developments, concentration ratios are
half what they were at the start of the 1980s.
Because supplies have become much more diverse, the market
is less likely to react violently to the loss of production
(actual or threatened) in any one country.
The obvious exception is Saudi Arabia, which is simply too
important as a source of exports. But most observers have
concluded there is no threat to the kingdom's production.
SECURITY IN DIVERSITY
Oil analysts tend to measure political and production risks
in terms of the margin of "spare capacity", which indicates how
easily barrels can be replaced. But diversity of supplies is
equally if not more important in explaining risk. In fact it may
be more important.
If diversity is accepted as a key element of risk, it is
possible to define various measures of the market's
susceptibility to shocks. These range from concentration ratios
to the sort of N-1 criteria used in the electricity industry
(which measure the impact from the total or partial loss of the
current largest source of supply).
Obviously Saudi Arabia remains the largest N, and the loss
of Saudi production would be catastrophic for global markets.
But it is possible to examine the impact of smaller Ns like
Libya and Iraq.
Supply diversity cannot prevent all shocks. In particular,
it cannot prevent shocks arising from the demand side such as
the acceleration in China's oil demand between 2004 and 2008.
Diversity can, however, go a long way to explaining why the
market has remained comparatively calm in the face of numerous
disruptions since 2011.
So far, supply diversity has shielded the markets from the
sort of volatility which was common in earlier periods. But
diversity can only go so far and it would be unwise to rely on
it so much in future.
As the chaos across Africa and the Middle East, coupled with
sanctions on Iran, knocks out more and more sources of
production, supplies have started to become more concentrated
again. Some of the diversification achieved during the 1980s and
1990s is starting to be reversed. The H-H index is rising.
The oil market is becoming increasingly dependent on U.S.
shale and Saudi Arabia. U.S. supplies are a source of strength
and stability. Saudi supplies are not, given the kingdom's
proximity to trouble zones in the Middle East.
Optimists may conclude the worst of the danger has passed:
with so much of the highest-risk African and Middle Eastern oil
already forced off the market, there is little more that could
go wrong.
Pessimists can point out that there are still millions of
barrels at risk in Nigeria, Iraq and Libya, and only a moderate
margin of spare capacity to replace them if the security
situation worsens further.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)