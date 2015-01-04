Palestinian boys carry a poster depicting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during a rally marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah movement, at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

RAMALLAH, West Bank Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday he was discussing with Jordan plans to resubmit to the United Nations Security Council a resolution calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state that failed to win enough votes on Dec. 31.

Jordan remains a member of the Security Council while several other countries with revolving membership were replaced over the New Year.

The Palestinians hope these states will be more sympathetic to their resolution demanding an Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories and independence by 2017, although the United States would be all but certain to repeat its veto.

Abbas made his remarks at a cultural conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinians' seat of self-rule government.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)