RAMALLAH, West Bank Israeli soldiers on Tuesday shot and killed a Palestinian during an arrest raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the military and Palestinian witnesses said.

The Palestinians want to establish a state in East Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. U.S.-brokered peace talks between the sides broke down in April.

Witnesses said residents of Qalandia refugee camp threw stones at the Israeli soldiers and the man killed, Mahmoud Adwan, 20, was watching from the roof of his home when he was shot.

Explosive devices were also hurled at the troops, the military said.

"Special forces came under attack in overnight operation in Qalandia," Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner said on social media website Twitter. "In the exchange one terrorist was killed and another wounded and detained."

Violence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories has surged in the past few months. Attacks by Palestinians have killed 11 Israelis, and 13 Palestinians have been killed, including several of the assailants.

Last week a Palestinian minister died after a confrontation with Israeli border police in the occupied West Bank.

Three Israeli teens were killed by Palestinian militants in the West Bank in June and in a retribution attack in July, a Palestinian youth was burned to death by three Israelis.

A July-August war between Israel and Islamist Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, killed 2,100 Palestinians and 67 Israeli soldiers and six civilians in Israel were also killed.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)