JERUSALEM Two suspected Palestinian men armed with axes and knives wounded at least three people in a Jerusalem synagogue on Tuesday before they were shot dead by police officers, a police spokesman said.

"We are viewing this as a terrorist attack," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

A spokesman for Israel's ambulance service Magen David Adom told Army Radio medics were treating three people, one of whom was critically wounded. Media reports said more people at the scene were wounded.

(Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Paul Tait)