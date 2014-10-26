JERUSALEM Oct 26 A woman injured by a
Palestinian ramming his car into a Jerusalem light railway stop
in what police called a terrorist attack, died of her injuries
on Sunday, raising the death toll in the incident to two people,
police said.
The fatality has put a spotlight on a spike in violence in
the city at the heart of the Israeli, Palestinian dispute, where
police have confronted stone-throwing protesters in Palestinian
neighbourhoods on a daily basis in the past few weeks.
Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said a tourist from Ecuador,
22, had died of her injuries in the attack in which a car rammed
into the station. The assault killed a three-month-old baby as
well, who was also a U.S. citizen.
(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan, editing by David Evans)