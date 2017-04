JERUSALEM Israeli police said on Tuesday that three of the people killed by Palestinian attackers in a Jerusalem synagogue were dual U.S.-Israeli nationals and the fourth man held British and Israeli citizenship.

The three U.S.-born Israelis were identified by police as Moshe Twersky, Aryeh Kopinsky and Calman Levine, and the British-Israeli man was named as Avraham Shmuel Goldberg.

