WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday condemned the attack by two Palestinians on a synagogue in Jerusalem that killed four people and called on Israeli and Palestinian leaders to lower tensions and seek peace.

"I strongly condemn today's terrorist attack on worshipers at a synagogue in Jerusalem," Obama said in a statement. "There is and can be no justification for such attacks against innocent civilians."

"At this sensitive moment in Jerusalem, it is all the more important for Israeli and Palestinian leaders and ordinary citizens to work cooperatively together to lower tensions, reject violence, and seek a path forward towards peace," he said.

Three of the victims held dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship. [ID:nL6N0T80AL]

