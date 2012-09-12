* Plans Bahrain launch in Q4; Kuwait and Jordan in Q1 2013
* To expand to nine MENA countries in next four years
* Targets $1 bln assets under management in five years
* Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Algeria to become key markets
By Bernardo Vizcaino
DUBAI, Sept 12 Bahrain-based Takaud Savings and
Pensions aims to launch its initial pension product in the
fourth quarter of this year, becoming the first Gulf-based
private pension provider, its chief executive told Reuters.
Takaud, which received regulatory approval to operate in
Bahrain last September, says it aims to meet growing demand for
low-risk and long-term pension products across the Middle East
and North Africa.
The firm, wholly owned by Kuwait Projects Company
(KIPCO), a major regional investment house, plans to offer its
first corporate pension plan in the fourth quarter of 2012 and
products for individuals in the first quarter of 2013.
"We will launch in Bahrain this year, followed by Kuwait and
Jordan early next year," chief executive Abdallah Kubursi said
on Wednesday. "We aim to expand across the MENA region in nine
different countries over the next four years."
Kubursi, who joined Takaud in 2011 from ACE Life, forecasts
$1 billion in assets under management within the next five
years, and projects Takaud will break even by the fourth year of
operations.
Takaud has 12 staff and the number will increase to 15 by
year-end. Last month the firm appointed its chief finacial
officer, Eric van Biesen, previously with Libano-Suisse
Insurance.
MARKETS
"Growing middle classes, increasing levels of awareness,
demographic and changing cultural environments are powerful
drivers of demand for long-term savings and private pensions
products," Kubursi said.
"We have plans in place to launch Egypt, Saudi Arabia,
Algeria, Tunisia and the UAE (United Arab Emirates) over the
course of the following years. Whilst challenging, we firmly
believe the target expansion plans are achievable."
Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Algeria will eventually account for
most of Takaud's business, Kubursi said.
Product distribution will be split between a
direct-to-consumer model, intermediaries and partnerships with
firms that sell similar or compatible products. Takaud plans to
build business relationships with other members of the KIPCO
group, for distribution purposes or to provide them with savings
products for their employees.
Ageing populations across the Middle East are expected to
put pressure on government retirement schemes, creating a need
for private products to complement them, Takaud argues.
The population over the age of 65 in Gulf Cooperation
Council countries - Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar
and Bahrain - is forecast to grow by 94 percent in the 2010-2020
period to approximately 1.9 million, according to the United
Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.
That would represent 3.7 percent of the total GCC population
in 2020, and the ratio is expected to increase to 18 percent by
2050, UN data shows.
"When we look across to what is happening in some of the
wealthiest countries in the world, you do get some insight into
the challenges we could face in the future, and these are
becoming more apparent in our market," Kubursi said.
