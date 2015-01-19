* GCC faces first current account deficit since 1998
* Budget deficits this year could total $80-100 billion
* Much of that would be covered by sovereign funds
* But still only small fraction of total assets
* Funds to continue investing to diversify economies
By Andrew Torchia and David French
DUBAI, Jan 19 Plunging oil prices could prompt
Gulf Arab sovereign wealth funds to pull tens of billions of
dollars out of global markets this year, with much of the money
expected to come out of U.S. dollar debt and deposits with banks
abroad.
But - in a crucial balancing act for funds tasked with
diversifying their economies away from hydrocarbons - many are
expected to remain active in making long-term investments such
as infrastructure and real estate, with an increasing focus on
developing nations as opposed to sluggish European economies.
For over a decade, the funds of the six-nation Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC) have been big players in the
securities markets of the developed world, buyers of stakes in
high-profile companies such as Total and Volkswagen
, and investors in European real estate.
They have grown rapidly; including the foreign assets of
Saudi Arabia's central bank, the GCC's sovereign funds now total
about $2.43 trillion, according to the International Monetary
Fund. Most of that is invested overseas.
But the growth is set to falter as oil's 60 percent tumble
over the past seven months slashes governments' energy export
revenues - "petrodollars" - the main source of new money for the
funds.
Capital Economics estimates if Brent crude averages $60 a
barrel this year, the GCC will run a current account deficit of
$60 billion, its first deficit since 1998. That could halt net
flows of fresh petrodollars into the funds entirely.
In fact, flows could reverse. Governments will probably
liquidate some of their fund assets to cover budget deficits as
their revenues fall; if Brent stays at its current level around
$50, all GCC governments are likely to run deficits.
The projected deficits are small compared with the size of
the funds, so in contrast to crisis-hit oil exporters such as
Russia, Gulf states will avoid any mass sell-off of assets, say
bankers and analysts familiar with the funds' operations.
But even before oil began tumbling, there was a trend for
some sovereign funds to bring more money home to support
domestic economic growth, said Michael Maduell, president of the
U.S.-based Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, which tracks the
industry. That trend could strengthen, he said.
Diego Lopez, an Abu Dhabi-based director at the sovereign
wealth fund unit of consultants PwC, said funds were looking to
invest in assets such as infrastructure and real estate, but as
opportunities dried up in developed countries, were increasingly
seeking investments in emerging economies.
The Qatar Investment Authority, for example, recently
announced a big push into Asia, aiming to invest $15-$20 billion
over five years to diversify away from its Europe-focused
portfolio.
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Qatar Investment
Authority and Oman's State General Reserve Fund all declined to
comment. Bahrain's Mumtalakat, the Kuwait Investment Authority,
Saudi Arabia's ministry of finance and the Saudi Arabian
Monetary Agency did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
DEFICITS
Saudi Arabia may withdraw the most from global markets. The
central bank had the equivalent of $732 billion of net foreign
assets in November, including $545 billion of securities and
$131 billion of deposits with banks abroad. The vast majority is
believed to be in U.S. dollars, especially U.S. Treasury bonds.
The government has projected a record budget deficit of
$38.7 billion for 2015. Analysts believe that estimate assumed
an average oil price of around $60, so if Brent stays around
$50, Riyadh could face a deficit in the order of $50-60 billion.
It could cover that by borrowing or running down some
domestic assets - it has the equivalent of $96 billion deposited
with Saudi commercial banks. But Saudi policymakers tend to
avoid debt, and they will not want to hurt the economy by
tightening liquidity in the banking system.
So much, or all, of the burden of covering the deficit is
likely to fall on the central bank's foreign assets. This is
what happened when Riyadh last posted a big budget deficit, a
$12 billion shortfall in 2009 due to a collapse in oil prices.
In that year, the central bank's investments abroad dropped
7 percent and its deposits abroad fell 12 percent, before
resuming their growth in 2010 after prices recovered.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Oman and Bahrain may face heavy
pressure to liquidate fund assets because they have the weakest
budget positions; Oman has projected a $6.5 billion deficit for
2015 at an average oil price of $75. But their funds are tiny by
international standards: $19 billion for Oman and $11 billion
for Bahrain, according to the IMF.
The United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait are believed to
need much lower oil prices than Saudi Arabia to break even on
their budgets, so they would face smaller deficits with oil at
$50, and less pressure to sell assets.
Annual returns from existing fund assets might be enough to
cover their deficits. In any case, the funds may be reluctant to
sell trophy assets in real estate or private equity, given the
loss of prestige this would entail - something anathema to Gulf
business culture.
STRATEGIES
As they plot strategies for 2015, sovereign funds are
expected to react differently to the new environment. A few may
become more conservative in investment decisions, Maduell said,
citing the Kuwait Investment Authority as a possible example.
But bankers noted even as oil's decline pressured
governments' finances, it was making it more urgent for them to
develop financial bases that were not so vulnerable to oil
swings - so the funds' activities were vital.
A senior Doha banker said the funds had grown so much in
recent years that they were becoming less reliant on receiving
huge quantities of new petrodollars every year.
"There is still enough liquidity to ensure that deals
happen, even ones in the $3 billion to $4 billion bracket," he
said. "If you have a $500 billion to $600 billion fund, even
just deploying the income from returns gives you maybe $20
billion a year to spend."
