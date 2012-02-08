* PE firms under pressure to exit investments, deploy funds
* Analysts say M&A is preferred route as capital mkts
challenging
* Several deals in recent past signal sector revival
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Feb 8 A rebound in private equity
activity in the Middle East is providing a ray of hope to the
region's mergers and acquisitions business, which is struggling
with weak asset values and skittish investors.
Middle East M&A volumes slumped 43 percent in 2011 to $10.1
billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. Fee income from
advising clients on deals fell 37 percent to $221 million.
The only major private equity transaction which featured in
the region's top ten M&A deals last year was the $336 million
sale of Dubai's Maritime Industrial Services by Abu Dhabi-based
Gulf Capital and Saudi Arabia's Amwal AlKhaleej to London-listed
Lamprell. Credit Suisse was the financial
advisor to Gulf Capital in that deal.
But there are signs that the region's private equity sector,
which has seen minimal activity since the global financial
crisis erupted in 2008, is in for a revival. If the rebound
extends to North Africa, it could be good news for economies
struggling to recover from the impact of the Arab Spring
uprisings.
"Private equity houses are actively reviewing their
portfolio investments to see where they can create value through
acquisition or disposal," said Jon Breach, chief executive of
BDO Corporate Finance Middle East.
"We anticipate more secondary buy-outs in the region,
following the pattern of the more established private equity
markets in the U.S. and Europe."
DEALS
Among major deals recently, Abu Dhabi-based Centurion
Investment announced in January it had bought a 40 percent stake
in UAE Exchange, a regional foreign exchange firm, in a deal
which a source involved in the sale said was worth $2 billion.
Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital last
month agreed to sell National Petroleum Co Egypt to
Canadian-listed company Sea Dragon Energy Inc in a cash
and stock deal valued at $147.5 million.
And Carlyle Group said in December it had acquired
a 42 percent stake in Saudi Arabia's Alamar Foods, the master
franchise operator for Domino's Pizza and Wendy's
restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa.
Bankers are encouraged by both buy- and sell-side activity
in the sector, with private equity firms scouting for deals to
deploy cash raised from investors and also looking to exit
investments with a view to returning money to shareholders.
Several factors are behind the recent surge in activity.
Perceptions of companies' values among buyers and sellers
diverged dramatically during the global financial crisis, and
widened further after last year's Arab Spring uprisings
introduced political uncertainty into the equation.
The gap is now closing, partly because of growing optimism
about Gulf economies' ability to weather the global crisis and
partly because North African countries hit by the Arab Spring
have held democratic elections smoothly, even though full
political stability has not yet been achieved, industry
executives say. That is encouraging deal flow.
Also, private equity funds have been sitting on cash for a
long time and are under growing pressure to deploy it in
investments. There is pressure from shareholders to monetise
some of their existing investments.
"On the one hand, we have pools of capital which are willing
to deploy funds for investments and on the other side, there are
deals available because you now have an adjustment in buyers'
and sellers' expectations to a middle meeting point," said
Matteo Stefanel, senior partner at Dubai-based Abraaj Capital.
"We have never had such a strong pipeline of deals. I have
no doubt that for credible players in the industry, it's a
similar case."
M&A ROUTE
Globally, initial public offers of shares in a stock market
are a preferred route for private equity firms to exit their
investments. This route has been all but closed in the Gulf
after slumping property sectors dried up liquidity; Dubai, for
example, has not seen an IPO in over three years.
So seeking strategic buyers for assets is evolving as a
preferred choice for many private equity firms in region.
"Today, I think M&A is a preferred exit route for private
equity firms because capital markets are challenging. But that
doesn't mean the trend cannot change pretty fast, and that we
won't see a return to IPOs," Stefanel said.
Abraaj sold its stake in Turkish hospital group Acibadem
late last year to Malaysia's state-linked investor
fund Khazanah Nasional.
Some 218 investments were made by regional private equity
funds between 2004 and 2009, of which the funds have only exited
14, according to a 2011 report by the Wharton School of the
University of Pennsylvania and Amwal AlKhaleej. This is a sign
of the large volume of investments in search of exit routes.
"Looking at the investment cycle of PE players, several of
them are coming into the divestment round of their investment
cycle, and hence we are seeing some sell-side processes being
launched by these sponsors to exit their investments in the
absence of public market listings," a senior Dubai-based banker
with an international bank said, declining to be identified as
he was not authorised to speak to media.
One closely watched deal is Gulf Capital's planned sale of
its Gulf Marine Services unit, which could fetch around $500
million. The sale, which is expected to be a litmus test for
other private equity exits in the region, has attracted nearly a
dozen initial bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.