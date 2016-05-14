(Adds additional subscribers)
DUBAI May 14 Moody's Investors Service cut its
debt ratings for Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain on Saturday
while assigning negative outlooks to three neighbouring states,
as low oil prices continue to undermine government finances in
the region.
The rating agency downgraded Saudi Arabia's long-term issuer
rating by one notch to A1 but gave the kingdom a stable outlook,
saying sweeping economic reforms announced by the government
last month might stabilise the state budget.
In late April, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
revealed Saudi Arabia's biggest policy shake-up in decades,
including tax rises, an efficiency drive and plans to give a
bigger role to the private sector.
"The government has ambitious and comprehensive plans to
diversify both the economy and its balance sheet which, if even
partly successful, should stabilise its credit profile and which
could, if achieved, offer a route back to a higher rating level
over time," Moody's said.
However, the agency said it was still uncertain how Saudi
Arabia would fund a massive budget deficit averaging 9.5 percent
of gross domestic product between 2016 and 2020, which would
require total financing of $324 billion.
"It is not yet clear how this cumulative financing need will
be met: while Saudi Arabia's low levels of government debt at
5.8 percent of GDP in 2015 provide fiscal space, no medium-term
funding strategy has yet been announced," Moody's said.
The agency downgraded Oman by one notch to Baa1 with a
stable outlook, and cut Bahrain by one notch to Ba2, deeper in
junk territory, with a negative outlook. Both countries lack the
huge financial and oil reserves of their wealthy neighbours.
While Bahrain can expect support from its ally Saudi Arabia
in a crisis, it is likely to find it increasingly hard to borrow
in the international markets, particularly since it will be
competing for money with its neighbours, Moody's said.
"The further deterioration in the government's balance
sheet, combined with increased external debt issuance from other
countries in the region, will lower the supply of external
funding, thereby heightening the risk that finance is obtainable
only at much less affordable rates for Bahrain, or potentially
reduced amounts."
Moody's also confirmed the Aa2 ratings of the United Arab
Emirates and its biggest member, Abu Dhabi, but assigned a
negative outlook to them.
The UAE has been more proactive than its neighbours in
restraining spending and reforming its finances in an
environment of low oil prices, but Moody's said the government's
policies to cut its budget deficit were still not clear.
Moody confirmed the Aa2 ratings of Kuwait and Qatar but gave
both of them a negative outlook.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)