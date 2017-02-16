BONN, Germany Feb 16 Saudi Foreign Minister
Adel Al-Jubeir said on Thursday he was optimistic about
overcoming "the many challenges" in the Middle East and looked
forward to working with the administration of U.S. President
Donald Trump.
Asked if he was concerned that the Trump administration was
backing away from a two-state solution to the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Jubeir said: "We look forward to
working with the Trump administration on all issues in the
region."
"We are very, very optimistic about our ability to overcome
the many challenges we face in the region," he added.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by
Joseph Nasr)