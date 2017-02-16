BONN, Germany Feb 16 Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said on Thursday he was optimistic about overcoming "the many challenges" in the Middle East and looked forward to working with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Asked if he was concerned that the Trump administration was backing away from a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Jubeir said: "We look forward to working with the Trump administration on all issues in the region."

"We are very, very optimistic about our ability to overcome the many challenges we face in the region," he added.

