BONN, Germany Feb 16 Saudi Foreign Minister
Adel Al-Jubeir said on Thursday he was optimistic about
overcoming the many challenges facing the Middle East and looked
forward to working with the administration of U.S. President
Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, Trump dropped Washington's commitment to the
eventual creation of a Palestinian state, a key pillar of U.S.
Middle East policy through successive administrations.
After meeting his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson, Jubeir
declined to comment directly on that decision, which added to
European concerns about how Trump's "America First" message
might reshape U.S. foreign policy.
A senior French diplomat said Trump's remarks, made
alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "made no
sense."
"We look forward to working with the Trump administration on
all issues in the region," Jubeir said.
"We are very, very optimistic about our ability to overcome
the many challenges we face in the region."
Tillerson and Jubeir are in Bonn to attend a meeting of the
G20 top industrialised countries.
Trump also promised to work towards a peace deal between
Israel and Palestinians and said it would require compromise on
both sides.
Last week the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' choice of former
Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad as the U.N. envoy to
Libya showed the organisation was biased against Israel.
"We thought that what happened with regard to Fayyad was
already deplorable," the French diplomat said "...But all this
makes it difficult for us to understand the decision processes
at the heart of the American administration."
Tillerson, a former Exxon Mobil CEO, is due to meet
separately on Thursday with the foreign ministers of France,
Russia and Britain.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and John Irish; Writing by Paul
Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr and John Stonestreet)